GSK-Vir therapy retains neutralizing activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows

February 10, 2022; 3:51 AM EST

(Reuters) – An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) retains neutralizing activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing pre-clinical data.

A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

The monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States. The companies are sharing the latest data with global regulatory authorities, Vir said.

