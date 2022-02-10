https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GSK-and-Vir-seek-emergency-use-of-COVID-19-therapy-in-United-States-Reuters-3-26-21.jpeg 234 369 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2022-02-10 05:23:002022-02-10 10:52:37GSK-Vir therapy retains neutralizing activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows
GSK-Vir therapy retains neutralizing activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows
February 10, 2022; 3:51 AM EST
(Reuters) – An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) retains neutralizing activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing pre-clinical data.
The monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States. The companies are sharing the latest data with global regulatory authorities, Vir said.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show therapy retains neutralizing activity, not that it is effective)
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/gsk-vir-therapy-works-against-omicron-sub-variant-data-suggests-2022-02-10