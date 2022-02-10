GSK-Vir therapy retains neutralizing activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows

(Reuters) – An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) retains neutralizing activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing pre-clinical data.

The monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States. The companies are sharing the latest data with global regulatory authorities, Vir said.