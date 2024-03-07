GSK’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial; analysts tout comeback

The drug was being tested as a second-line of treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in a trial of 302 patients.

GSK’s blood cancer drug Blenrep had seen several setbacks over the last couple of years. In 2022, it was pulled from the U.S. markets after it failed a late-stage study designed to show that it was better than an existing treatment.

The failure had dealt a blow to GSK’s oncology portfolio, but analysts said Thursday’s positive results could mean a comeback for the drug.