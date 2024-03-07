https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ReutersGSK2-2-2023.jpg 812 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-07 06:41:442024-03-07 08:13:00GSK’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial; analysts tout comeback
GSK’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial; analysts tout comeback
March 7 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) said on Thursday a study showed its experimental drug Blenrep helped extend survival in patients with a type of blood cancer without symptoms worsening, marking a potential comeback for the drug after several setbacks.
Shares in the drugmaker rose as much as 2.6% to 17.17 pounds by 1132 GMT – their highest level since August 2022.
GSK said that an interim analysis of a late-stage trial, called “DREAMM-8”, showed Blenrep in combination with pomalidomide plus the steroid dexamethasone increased progression free survival versus the standard of care.