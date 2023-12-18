GSK’s cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial

Dec 18 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) said on Monday that a combination of its cancer drugs Zejula and Jemperli, when as used as a maintenance therapy following Jemperli plus chemotherapy, met the main goal of a late-stage trial to treat a certain type of endometrial cancer.

The results from the trial showed that Jemperli plus chemotherapy followed by Jemperli and Zejula improved progression-free survival, compared to chemotherapy alone in both the overall patient population and in a subpopulation of patients with certain types of tumours.

Progression-free survival refers to how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.

The British company said the trial met the primary goal with a “statistically significant and clinically meaningful” benefit observed in patients concerned.

GSK, which has sought to rebuild its oncology business in recent years, had been boosted by Jemperli’s approval in the United States and UK to treat specific subtypes of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in combination with chemotherapy.