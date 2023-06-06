GSK’s cancer drug Jemperli gets file acceptance from US FDA

GlaxoSmithKline, GSK

GSK’s cancer drug Jemperli gets file acceptance from US FDA

June 6 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted file acceptance for its cancer drug, Jemperli, when combined with chemotherapy to treat adult patients with certain types of endometrial cancer.

