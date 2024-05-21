GSK’s experimental drug shows promise in reducing severe asthma attacks

May 21 (Reuters) – GSK’s (GSK.L) experimental drug met its primary goal of reducing asthma attacks in a late-stage trial, marking a bright spot for a treatment that the British drugmaker expects to make peak annual sales of 3 billion pounds ($3.81 billion).

The drug, called depemokimab, showed “significant and meaningful reductions” in asthma attacks for patients with eosinophilic asthma, GSK said on Tuesday.

This form of asthma is characterised by high levels of eosinophils, which is a type of white blood cell.