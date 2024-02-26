GSK’s gonorrhea drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

Feb 26 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Monday its oral drug to treat gonorrhea met the main goal of non-inferiority, compared to an existing combination treatment, in a late-stage trial.

The drug, called gepotidacin, is being developed to treat adults and adolescents with the sexually transmitted infection, which affects about 82 million new people globally each year and increases the risk of HIV infection.

GSK said the trial showed gepotidacin’s efficacy and safety was not worse than the combination treatment of the muscle-injected antibiotic ceftriaxone and bacteria-fighting pill azithromycin. “These positive headline results demonstrate the potential for gepotidacin to provide a novel oral treatment option in the face of rising resistance and for patients who cannot take other treatments due to allergies or intolerance,” said Chris Corsico, GSK’s senior vice president of development.