Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > European Commission > Approvals > GSK’s HIV drug receives EU marketing nod
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GSK’s HIV drug receives EU marketing nod

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

 

(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline said its specialist HIV company had received marketing authorization from the European Commission for its drug to treat advanced stage HIV infections in adults and adolescents above the age of 12 and weighing at least 40 kg.

ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GSK and with Pfizer Inc and Shionogi Ltd as shareholders, got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment Dovato in April.

 

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gsk-hiv/gsks-hiv-drug-receives-eu-marketing-nod-idUSKCN1TY0YZ?il=0

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC