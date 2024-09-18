GSK’s RSV, shingles vaccines show on-par immune response in joint trial

Sept 18 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Wednesday administration of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine and shingles shot together generated the same immune response in a late-stage trial as separate adminstration of the vaccines.

The trial testing the immune response of co-administration of GSK’s blockbuster vaccines, Shingrix and Arexvy, in adults over 50 years of age, met the main goal of the study.

The co-administration will help in “reducing the number of visits to the healthcare offices and pharmacies and ultimately help to get ahead of RSV and shingles,” said Len Friedland, managing director and vice president of GSK’s Scientific Affairs and Public Health.