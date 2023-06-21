GSK’s RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial

GlaxoSmithKline, GSK

GSK’s RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial

June 21 (Reuters) – GSK (GSK.L) on Wednesday said its vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which recently won EU approval, showed strong long-term protection in older adults in a late-stage trial.

The British drugmaker said a Phase III trial showed vaccine efficacy against RSV-lower respiratory tract disease and severe disease over two full RSV seasons, including in participants with underlying medical conditions.

GSK’s shot, called Arexvy is designed to protect people aged 60 and over from RSV, which typically causes cold-like symptoms, but is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly.

European regulators approved the shot earlier this month for the disease which causes thousands of hospitalizations and deaths annually.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman
 
Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Operating Room Ipsen becomes first to best standard of care in metastatic PDAC
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Ebola vaccine candidates expected to be shipped to Uganda next week - WHO
Merck flag Merck eyes third endometrial cancer nod for Keytruda
Novartis Novartis drug shown to ease symptoms of painful skin condition
Sinopharm Sinopharm unit gets OK for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine
Zantac Drugmakers' shares stabilize after Zantac litigation slump
Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine
GlaxoSmithKline GSK plans Phase III trial for hepatitis B drug despite data dropoff