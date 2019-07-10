GSK is betting that a shift to using two drugs rather than three will boost its sales by offering patients a therapy with fewer potentially toxic side effects.

The study evaluated the effectiveness of Dovato in adults with the HIV-1 virus, who switched to the regimen from at least a triple combination containing Gilead’s Vemlidy, the British company’s HIV drugs division ViiV said.

ViiV also said adults who used Dovato did not develop any resistance to the treatment.

GSK already has a two-drug regimen Juluca on the market, but only for HIV patients that have received prior treatment.

Pfizer Inc and Shionogi & Co Ltd also have small stakes in ViiV, which accounted for about 39% of GSK’s group operating profit last year, according to UBS analysts.

The HIV-1 category has the most widespread strains of the virus, which severely affects the body’s immune system.