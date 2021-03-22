GSW, powered by Syneos Health, Expands West Coast Leadership Team

GSW continues to add top talent with deep strategic, therapeutic, marketing and technology expertise to support an expanding client roster

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – March 22, 2021 – GSW, a market-leading healthcare advertising agency within Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health® agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning advertising, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, naming and branding – today announced the addition of three leaders responsible for driving West Coast growth.

For more than 40 years, GSW has served pharmaceutical, biotech, device and health-and-wellness clients around the world. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, GSW quickly became a trusted partner for many of the world’s largest healthcare brands and expanded to New York, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto and Los Angeles. The agency has a presence in 18 major markets around the world. The burgeoning biotech corridor along the West Coast has a distinct set of needs – including brand development, market access strategies, communications and launch readiness planning – that the expanded GSW team is uniquely positioned to fill.

“Our teams create experiences that involve, inspire, educate and activate people through ongoing journeys in healthcare,” said JD Cassidy, President of North America Advertising at Syneos Health. “Our West Coast team’s passion for creating exceptional brand experiences for some of the great innovators in biotech and med devices will lead to better health engagement and outcomes for patients around the world.”

The following three leaders are at the helm of GSW West Coast operations:

Scott Page, Group Managing Director, GSW-West Coast, brings more than 20 years of experience leading strategic and creative teams in marketing many of the world’s most admired brands by developing innovative, brand-building strategies and results-generating communications. Page most recently served as EVP, Group Account Director for GSW-Columbus and brings deep knowledge of healthcare advertising, medical communications, and sales experience to the role. His passion for health and wellness brought him to GSW 12 years ago where he has led many of GSW’s ophthalmology brands, and brands that require a high level of dialogue between HCPs and patients. These U.S. and global brands include Regeneron, Abbott Nutrition, Procter & Gamble, Takeda and UCB.

Carolyn Gargano, SVP Creative Director, GSW-West Coast, is a seasoned advertising professional charged with leading agency-wide initiatives that champion creativity, with an added focus on social purpose campaigns that make our world a healthier place. Gargano joins GSW most recently from W2O Group where she led their San Francisco creative teams, and previously held roles at Area 23, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, FCB and Deutsch, in addition to Chandler Chicco Agency, a Syneos Health Communications agency. She is a hands-on health and wellness creative director and has produced unbranded, branded and corporate campaigns for companies such as Acorda Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, among many others.

Rob Roth, SVP Account Director, GSW-West Coast, joins with over 18 years of integrated experience in the advertising industry. He most recently led the West Coast expansion at The Bloc, and previously worked for CDM, FCB, Tribal DDB, Carling and J. Walter Thompson. He has worked in a wide range of therapeutic areas, including diabetes, neurology, transplantation, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, ophthalmology, medical devices, cardiology and infectious diseases (HIV and HCV). His roster of well-known brands includes Eylea, Xarelto, Remicade, Epidiolex, Vyvanse, Humalog, Natpara, Medtronic insulin pump, Enbrel, Pegasys, Myfortic and Illumina. In 2019, Rob was awarded “Best Suit” by the Creative Floor Awards and was named as one of the 2020 Elite 100 by PM360 magazine.

GSW is one of the world’s most awarded healthcare advertising agencies. In the last two years alone, GSW won more than 50 new brand customers and was nominated and short-listed for more than 50 awards, including a 2019 EMMY award and numerous Cannes, Global, CLIO Health, Creative Floor and ADDY awards. The agency was named the 2019 Med Ad News Most Creative Agency of the Year and 2020 Most Admired Agency finalist.

Syneos Health Communications agencies work in scalable, purpose-built teams that partner across disciplines and geographies to accelerate brand performance. In addition to GSW, the portfolio includes Chandler Chicco Agency, Biosector 2, Chamberlain Healthcare Communications, Managed Markets Communications, Navicor, Cadent Medical Communications and Addison Whitney, among others.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact: Press/Media Contact: Ronnie Speight Gary Gatyas Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications +1 919 745 2745 +1 908 763 3428 [email protected] [email protected]

Syneos Health Communications source:

https://www.syneoshealthcommunications.com/in-the-media/gsw-powered-by-syneos-health-expands-west-coast-leadership-team