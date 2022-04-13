https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/HelenTorleyHalozyme.jpg 1261 876 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-04-13 11:41:48 2022-04-13 11:42:18 Halozyme picks up Antares' drug delivery tech for nearly $1B