Harvard Researchers Partner with Chinese Scientists on Coronavirus Research

Numerous companies and government agencies are working on developing therapies and vaccines to treat or prevent the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19. As of today, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 409 new confirmed case, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 77,150. However, the agency reported 150 new deaths, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 on mainland China to 2,592.

Harvard University Medical School researchers, led by Dean George Q. Daley, announced plans to collaborate with colleagues from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health and pulmonologist and epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan. Zhong is also heading the Chinese 2019n-CoV Expert Taskforce.

Via a five-year collaborative research pact, Harvard and Guangzhou Institute will split $115 million in research funding provided by China Evergrande Group, a Fortune Global 500 company in China.

“We are confident that the collaboration of Harvard and Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health will contribute valuable discoveries to this worldwide effort,” said Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow. “We are grateful for Evergrande’s leadership and generosity in facilitating this collaboration and for all the scientists and clinicians rising to the call of action in combating this emerging threat to global well-being.”

Details of their focus haven’t been finalized, but more accurate rapid diagnostic testing, identification of biomarkers, development of vaccines and antiviral therapies are all on the table.

“Evergrande is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the fight against this global public health threat,” said Hui Ka Yan, chair of the China Evergrande Group. “We thank all the scientists who responded so swiftly and enthusiastically from the Harvard community and are deeply moved by Harvard and Dr. Zhong’s team’s dedication and commitment to this humanitarian cause. We have the utmost confidence in this global collaborative team to reach impactful discoveries against the outbreak soon.”