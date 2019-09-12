Havas ECS Announces Medical Education Program Focused On Increasing Scientific Understanding Of Cannabinoids, As Well As The Law That Surrounds It

First conference, in collaboration with the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine, will happen November 15th in NYC, featuring world-leading global experts in science, healthcare and law

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Over 120 million Americans have tried CBD, with the numbers increasing on a daily basis, and two-thirds of US states, and 22 countries, have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. The innovation within cannabis and cannabinoids are at their infancy, but there are 333 known medication interactions and the endocannabinoid system is connected throughout the brain and body’s major organs. Whether you’re prepared for it or not, there is a new cannabis reality in the world.

While usage and innovation is growing astronomically, clear understanding of the science that supports cannabinoid and cannabis products, the potential drug interactions, labelling, quality control and perhaps most urgently, liability, is not. In fact, only 13% of medical schools offer any instructional material on the human endocannabinoid system (ECS), the biological system discovered in the 1990s, and very little science-based training exists at all. The surge in cannabis use presents profound impact on the healthcare community, covering the entire spectrum from tremendous opportunity to serious risk and liability, with providers and prescribers facing very real urgency to get an understanding of the science and law.

Havas ECS, founded earlier this year by Havas Health & You, is filling this gap starting this fall. Today, Havas ECS announced “Medical Cannabis; The science. The research. The risks.” a full spectrum education program for the medical and legal communities, starting with a conference in collaboration with the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine (AJEM), November 15th of this year in New York. While the conference is relevant to any attendee across the health and legal spectrums, anyone who wants to learn about the science and liability surrounding cannabis would benefit. Featured speakers are the world’s leading industry and medical experts, including Phillipe Lucas, VP Patient Research and Access at Tilray, Dr. Margaret Haney, Professor of Neurobiology (in Psychiatry) Columbia University Medical Center, Lauren Rudick, Attorney at Hiller PC New York, Member of the National Cannabis Bar Association, Dr. Jahan Marcu, Editor in Chief of the AJEM and many more. The first conference kicks off a series of education events and curriculums, with more dates and programs to be announced throughout 2020.

The first conference will cover a range of key categories, including the high science of the endocannabinoid system, drug and disease interactions and risks, uses, and delivery systems. A completely unique part of this conference is what Havas ECS calls “the trial the world is waiting for”, a mock trial focused on a real-life scenario including a doctor, patient, a cannabis product, a fatal accident and two trial lawyers. The patient in the trial will be played by former NFL star, Marvin Washington, who is an advocate for ex-players dealing with the effects of concussions and pain management. The medical audience will be the jury, tasked with deciding where the liability lies.

Rob Dhoble, Managing Director of Havas ECS states, “The introduction of legal cannabis into society is one of the most monumental changes to hit healthcare and self-care in centuries. We feel a tremendous responsibility and urgency to offer access to training to the health and wellness communities, hoping we can help achieve better informed decisions, a foundation of scientific knowledge and overall, a safer and more equipped unification between this explosive industry and the broader health community. We’ve secured what we believe to be the deepest available subject matter experts in the world and look forward to offering global programs to help support various regions and specialties world-wide get an understanding of the new cannabis paradigm with accuracy and science.”

The conference is being co-produced with Connect Medical Legal Experts, a world supplier of independent medical expertise and medical legal education. Everyday Health and MedPage Today, who speak to consumer and healthcare professional audiences, respectively, will also sponsor, as well as partner on educational content and marketing. Conference registration is open immediately at www.mcsrr.com and some remaining sponsorship opportunities are available.

About Havas ECS

Havas ECS is a strategic communications advisory and education company focused on the importance and value of endocannabinoid scientific knowledge, to better guide and inform decision making in ECS-related topics. With offices in NY and NJ, Havas ECS serves to advance the understanding of cannabinoid health and wellness, with science-based education and communication programs that frame and elevate the cannabinoid conversation, empower individuals with world-leading expertise and increase understanding of the relationship between cannabinoid treatments and ECS-related medical conditions. For more information, go to www.HavasECS.com.

About Connect Medical Legal Experts

Since 2001, Connect Experts has been openly sharing medical expertise with a goal of improving healthcare and supporting the legal and business worlds. Connect Experts believes in the value of accurate, scientifically based medical knowledge. Their experts translate healthcare evidence, standards and research into a language solid enough for the courtroom or the boardroom. For more information, go to ConnectMLX.com.

About the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine

The objective of the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine is to help educate physicians on the endocannabinoid system and the impact of medical cannabis on it. This information is presented via peer reviewed, clinically relevant research, independent medical studies, case reports and evidence-based data. AJEM, launching in October, aims to present/ interpret the currently available authoritative research, while stimulating questions regarding the role of medical cannabis in all forms, as a growing methodology in the field of treatment and patient care. The intent of AJEM is to be utilized as a clinical resource and contribute to the examination and overall discussion of medical cannabis. For more information, visit www.ajendomed.com.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today’s world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

