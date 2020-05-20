Havas Health & You Appoints Icaro Doria As Global Chief Creative Officer

Highly decorated Doria brings new global creative vision to the expanding network

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 – Havas Health & You (HH&Y) announces today the appointment of Icaro Doria as Global Chief Creative Officer for the network. In his new role, Icaro will drive the vision and strategy for the global network’s various creative agencies as well as lead the HH&Y global creative council. Starting May 26, 2020, he will report directly to Donna Murphy, Global CEO of HH&Y.

Icaro most recently served as U.S Chief Creative Officer for ARNOLD Worldwide, where he was known for challenging traditional creative approaches and pushing for innovation across new platforms. He will continue to act as a member of the Havas Global Creative Council where he helps to drive creative objectives at the company’s most senior level. Prior to joining Havas, Icaro formerly acted as Chief Creative Officer of DDB New York and as a founder of Wieden and Kennedy’s Sao Paulo office. Icaro has judged and won the industry’s major creativity and effectiveness awards several times over, including 42 Cannes Lions, 68 Clios and 30 D&AD Pencils.

As HH&Y’s Global CCO, Icaro will work to expand the network’s creative offering, and bring fresh vision to the company’s expansive health and wellness client portfolio, “The health and wellness categories have fascinated me for a long time, and have profound importance right now and in the future. I am excited to join Havas Health & You to help elevate collective and personal wellbeing by bringing the best that contemporary creative storytelling has to offer, while partnering with the companies who are leading this crucial mission around the world.” said Icaro.

“Inspiring new ways of thinking and acting is greatly impacted by creative excellence,” adds Donna Murphy, “Icaro brings exceptional acumen and leading consumer brand experience to our global leadership team. This talent, in partnership with our existing bench in strategy, partnership and innovation, puts us in a position to help bring health and wellness brands to the forefront of consumer dialogue, which is exactly where we believe they need to be in the future. We’re delighted to have Icaro on board and know that he will help us to continue to drive great impact in our industry.”

