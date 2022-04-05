HAVAS MEDIA GROUP (HMG) AND MEDSURVEY UNVEIL NEW HEALTH RESEARCH STUDY IDENTIFYING PRESCRIBING INFLUENCES BEYOND MD

New research study investigates the matrix of non-MD influence surrounding prescribing drugs for patients, including the concerns, behaviors, and media habits of these unique, significant influencers

New York, NY – April 5, 2022 – Today, on the heels of the Point of Care Marketing Association’s 2022 Industry Summit and in partnership with leading medical market research company MedSurvey, Havas Media Group (HMG) reveals findings from a new research study examining the matrix of influence surrounding prescribing drugs for patients. The findings identify who beyond MDs exerts influence over prescribing decisions, as well as the concerns, behaviors, trigger moments, and media habits of these influencers.

“At Havas Media, we’re constantly working to better deliver on our commitment to provide more meaningful media experiences for our clients, their brands, and healthcare providers,” said Greg Walsh, CEO, Havas Media Group, North America. “As the healthcare marketing industry continues to evolve, we’ve firmly established our place as an industry leader through new partnerships and other organizational involvements, to more fully understand the ever-changing patient experience and ensure more valuable POC marketing.”

The findings suggest that stress and time-constraints imposed on MDs contribute to tension between MDs and non-MD healthcare providers (HCPs), as doctors have ceased to function as sole points of contact in the patient-prescriber journey. The two-phase qualitative and quantitative research study investigated numerous non-MD healthcare roles across various practice settings, including direct care providers (DCPs) like Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, and Registered Nurses.

Results reveal the growing influence of non-MD DCPs, as well as non-direct care providers such as pharmacists, on prescribing decisions. Physicians make up less than 10% of the interactions with patients during office visits, whereas Physician Assistants and Registered Nurses comprise more than half, with Nurse Practitioners at 19%, providing a larger and more diverse matrix of influence and opportunities for healthcare brands to engage. In addition, pharmacists have greater sway in the prescribing journey than originally perceived, as they are closer to the cost decisions surrounding patients’ prescriptions, with 25% of pharmacists surveyed said they were very or extremely influential in the prescribing process.

“As the healthcare landscape continues to undergo seismic shifts in an increasingly complex environment, it’s important that we truly understand not only patient care perspectives from MDs, but also from those individuals who are continuing to play a larger role in patient experiences,” said Shane Ankeney, President of Havas Health Media, North America. “This study has proven tremendously valuable – with new, expanding opportunities for how we diversify audience approach and targeting for more meaningful interactions with pharmaceutical brands.”

“As the face of healthcare evolves, it is important to understand the greater role non-MD healthcare providers play in treatment and product choices,” said Nick Lapolla, Director of Research at MedSurvey. “From our collaboration with Havas Media, we uncovered insights that can help steer future promotional and research initiatives in today’s healthcare landscape. At MedSurvey, we pride ourselves on being a valued partner to our clients, rather than just another vendor.”

Methodology

Phase one of the research included 60-minute phone interviews with six HCPs, including two MDs, two PA/RNs, and two Pharmacists, taking place from February 11 to February 22, 2022. Phase two was a 20-minute online survey from March 4 to March 11, 2022, with 400 Health Care Providers. The sub-groups investigated for statistical differences included Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Registered Nurses, and Pharmacists.

