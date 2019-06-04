Are you in sales, working out in the field or working remotely or virtually, away from the home office? Then these webinars are for you! Join the HBA for a three-part webinar series that takes on core challenges that virtual workers, both field-based and remote, face in their careers: gaining and improving visibility; career planning; and building relationships with mentors, sponsors and coaches.

Register below to receive all three of the following webinars:

• Hello? Is anybody out there? – Visibility in Virtual Work – 13 June

What are the best practices for making yourself visible and distinguishing yourself in a field- or home-based role? Cassie Holt, PhD, MPH and CPH will discuss which of these practices are essential for accessing new project and promotion opportunities and ultimately propelling your career forward. Dr. Holt will share methods for identifying your own best attributes, highlighting your work to make yourself known amongst your colleagues and identifying key influencers on your team to help you boost your virtual reputation.

• Turning Your Virtual Reputation into Actual Career Progression – 20 June

You’ve put in the work to build a name for yourself, but how do you develop an actionable plan for your career from remote and field-based positions? In this webinar, you will hear from Jaylene Bowles, RN, BSN, MBA, East area sales director, specialty sales, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Christina Contreras, senior oncology account specialist, Teva Pharmaceuticals on best practices for defining what a growth opportunity is for virtual workers, staying abreast of growth projects/promotional opportunities, and networking with internal leadership.

• It Takes a Village – Virtual Workers Need Mentorship, Too – 27 June

Everyone and their supervisor seem to be saying: “Get a mentor! You need a sponsor!” But when you work virtually, the path for building those connections isn’t always as clear. This webinar will discuss how to identify, ask for, and work with a mentor, sponsor or coach when you’re working in a field-based or remote position. Maria Walters, oncology specialist, Array BioPharma Inc., and Kim Lashley, area business director, Teva Neuroscience, will prepare you for building your own village.

Each session will provide timely, relevant content from a subject matter expert, real world experience and perspective from an industry leader and an engaging Q&A with participants.

All webinars will take place from 4:00 – 4:45 PM ET; please convert to your local time zone.

Important notes:

1. This series purchase is available now through 27 June 2019. Individuals who sign up for the series after one or more of the webinars have been conducted will receive a link to the recorded webinar.

2. No refunds are available for this webinar series.

