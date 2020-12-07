HBA supports members’ diversity initiatives

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association detailed its programs in diversity, equity and inclusion, and described how the HBA’s members have been able to use the organization’s programs at their own companies.

1. What programs has the HBA been involved in to promote not only gender equity, but diversity and inclusion?

As an organization founded to advance the impact and influence of women in the healthcare workplace, the fostering and promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion of all women is part of the HBA’s DNA. Since signing on as an industry champion of the annual Women in the Workplace study in 2018, we have leveraged the report’s data to become a more informed and empowered advocate working to dismantle the inequities facing women of color in our industry.

Insight from the report and feedback from our community led to the creation of a new board level executive steering committee as well as a Women of Color affinity group, both comprised of executives from HBA’s corporate partners and long-term volunteer leaders. These vocal champions have helped shape internal initiatives including chapter and regional programs, expert content offerings at HBA’s recent Annual Conference, as well as a strategic and priority focus on women of color at two of the Gender Parity Collaborative Solutions Summits in 2019 and 2020. Beyond fostering opportunities for individual members, the HBA is committed to supporting the impactful DEI programs of our corporate partners.

2. What have HBA members reported as particular successes at their organizations? What challenges has the HBA helped these members overcome?

We’re proud to say that members have shared numerous encouraging accounts about diversity, inclusion and equity programs their employers have launched, fostered and sustained with results of progress and advancement for women—all women. One simply needs to hear about this year’s ACE Award Honorees to find stellar examples of true equity champions.

Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (BD) reimagined mentoring program garnered recognition for a unique by-associates-for-associates program resulting in a “BD culture reflective of the diverse world population” the organization serves. Surgical Care Affiliates launched a Women’s Network that helped advance 700 female promotions as well as a C-suite compromised of a female CFO, COO, and CEO. A successful Walgreens Boots Alliance Women of WBA business resource group focused on increasing intersectionality with internal partners from their African American Leadership Network, Latino Professional Network and the Walgreens Asian Network to create a Global Community of Practice that helped the company meet goals of increased representation of women and people of color in leadership roles. And as part of their successful Women’s Leadership Initiative, GSK launched a first Field Leadership Development Initiative for women of color that ultimately resulted in nearly 70 percent of the initial cohort being promoted to management grade roles.

HBA’s president and CEO Laurie Cooke likes to proudly call these champions and the 18 other previous ACE Award winning companies “our JEDI warriors, fighting to advance Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”

3. In what ways is the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association supporting the BLM movement?

News of George Floyd’s murder and other race-related tragedies this year forever changed the discussions about racial inequities in our country and in our workplaces. The HBA responded with a strategy to listen, educate, and act.

Our first step was to engage the voices of staff members in the Black and Brown community and open a space for transparent dialogue about how they felt during this tense time. After this internal period of sharing and listening, we quickly moved to issue a public declaration that Black lives mattered. We also committed to take action by continuing the conversation and ultimately moving on initiatives that will lead to sustainable change.

Dedicated programming developed by our chapters provided opportunities for our community to partake in safe space discussions with member and corporate partner support to dismantle the ideas, practices and policies that contributed to racial inequities.

Working with our Women of Color affinity group, there is a sustained effort to amplify their voices, to increase their leadership profiles and also help our partners be more conscious about eliminating barriers to maximize the potential of these women.

In 2021, the HBA will continue our work to assess opportunities and offer solutions that ultimately help close gaps so that our community is representative of a diverse and inclusive network that is ready to meet the needs of a diverse global workforce and patient population.

4. What DEI goals has the HBA for 2021?

Building on our work to date, in 2021, the HBA will create a DEI Council to build out a long-term strategy that includes integration of the differences and similarities on DEI issues between the U.S. and our global stakeholders.

One of the Council’s goals will be to define a more articulated HBA diversity point of view and statements of public support and advocacy. Women of color educational programming and leadership development opportunities will also have Council oversight to help progress greater diverse representation at all levels of leadership in the association. A plan will be shared with the HBA membership and volunteer leadership to ensure accountability for progress and impact.

The HBA will leverage our learnings to date and continue offering content on racial and gender inequities in the workplace, opportunities for members to have honest and transparent conversations in a safe environment and programs that inform our network on how to be an effective ally for all women.

5. How is the HBA helping member companies set and meet their own DEI goals?

Throughout our 40-plus year history, the HBA as a global not-for-profit has held a unique position to serve as a convener in the industry – working with our corporate partners to help assess, establish and execute successful initiatives toward meeting organizational DEI objectives. Recognized as a “united force for change” working not only to advance opportunities for women but ultimately better business results for our partners, we’ve also established a unique collaboration between companies in the form of the HBA’s Gender Parity Collaborative.

Launched in late 2018, the Collaborative is an award-winning consortium of 16 healthcare and life science companies committed to accelerating parity by addressing systemic and environmental issues hampering progress in our industry.

Representing a global workforce of more than 615,000 people, these companies go beyond the typical promise or pledge by taking an active role in defining strategies, measuring performance through the Women in the Workplace study, and holding each other accountable to take action and progress.

Collaborative companies are trailblazing the path toward gender equity and diversity – and transforming our industry in the process. To date, Collaborative companies employ 12 percent more women across all levels of leadership compared to other industry workforces. Additionally, these global influencers outperform the industry at retaining women at the SVP and C-suite level; more than half have leadership teams comprised of 30 percent plus women; and all rate gender and race/ethnic diversity as a top organizational priority.

While we still have a great deal of work to do, especially as a result of the pandemic, the HBA will continue in its role to support industry collaboration and progress for women today, and in the future.