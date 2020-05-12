HBA Webinar: Reframing Healthcare in the Post-COVID-19 Era

Join the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association for a special virtual discussion led by Dr. Zeev Neuwirth, MD, as he addresses how the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a catalyst for re-framing healthcare. Dr. Zeev Neuwirth will share best practices and perspectives from more than 100 interviews he’s conducted with healthcare leaders and entrepreneurs from across the country. There will be a Q&A following the presentation.
Dr. Zeev Neuwirth is the Chief Clinical Executive for Care Transformation & Strategic Services at Atrium Health. He’s a nationally recognized thought leader with an award-winning podcast entitled, Creating a New Healthcare and a recently published book, Reframing Healthcare – A Roadmap for Creating Disruptive Change.
“Covid-19 is the catalyst, not the cause, of a lot of the changes we’re going to see post the pandemic crisis.” Dr. Zeev Neuwirth
