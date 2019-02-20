HBA’s 2019 International Women’s Day Inspirational Exchange: Appreciating the Benefits of Elevating Other Women
March 6 – Complimentary Webinar
Ever thought about how advancing other women helps advance you?
Regardless of your level, gaining recognition as someone who effectively leverages talent builds on your professional reputation. Helping to advance other women in particular, helps accelerate gender parity. As importantly, it can accelerate your career.
