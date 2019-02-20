Join the HBA for a unique discussion regarding “balance,” the overarching theme for International Women’s Day 2019. We’ll look at the balance between giving and getting; how elevating other women should be done and acknowledged as “the right thing to do,“ and as a sophisticated, strategic career enhancing strategy.

The HBA is bringing together an executive, an expert, and an emerging leader to share specific examples of how they support other women and how they’ve integrated those efforts towards with own professional and business goals. The ultimate win-win.

All registrants will receive HBA’s ‘Tips and Techniques Elevating Women in the Organization’ paper.

Registration is complimentary for all HBA members. Corporate partners can obtain a complimentary site license for group viewing from their account manager.