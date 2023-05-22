HBA’s Woman of the Year event spotlights strength in empathetic leadership

By Maria Fontanazza

Powering the possibilities: “It is about breaking through the glass ceiling. It is about leading with heart, grace, and integrity,” said Beth Seidenberg, M.D., founding managing director of Westlake Village BioPartners, and the 2022 HBA Woman of the Year. “It is about taking individual responsibility championing other women and driving change.” Seidenberg spoke before nearly 1400 attendees at the 2023 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s (HBA) annual Woman of the Year event. This year’s sold-out luncheon was held on May 16 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. More than 1000 HBA members across the globe also celebrated live with watch parties, and the event featured virtual participation from HBA chapters based in London, Tampa, and Turkey.

“We are a vast community of talented and committed people centered around a common and shared purpose: To advance health equity by listening to, activating, and empowering the women making up 70 percent of our workforce,” said HBA CEO Mary Stutts as she enthusiastically kicked off the event.

The 2023 Woman of the Year honor went to Christi Shaw, CEO of Kite, a Gilead company, for her more than 30 years of service and leadership in the industry. Shaw’s personal interest in fighting cancer, after losing both her mother and sister to the disease, drove her to build a strong, patient-focused team at Kite. “It’s possible to be an empathetic leader and drive strong results. It’s possible to follow your true north, to be your authentic self at work and be an effective leader,” said Shaw during her acceptance speech. “It’s possible to take charge of your career, make choices that are different from the norm, and still be successful.”

Jag Dosanjh, president, U.S. neuroscience and eye care at AbbVie, received the Honorable Mentor award for his support and commitment to empowering women in the industry. “It’s a true gift to be asked to be a mentor. If someone trusts you enough to ask you to help them, jump at the chance,” said Dosanjh on the HBA stage. “Approach it with honesty, offer perspective and provide encouragement.”

Liz Paulson, associate VP, life sciences for the healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, was recognized with HBA’s Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition (STAR) honor. “It has been almost 20 years since I was first introduced to the HBA, and while the organization has expanded in terms of programming and reach, the fundamental principle of advancing the impact of women in health care remains the same. That passion of radical hospitality I saw in the women I met at my first meeting is burning brighter than ever, and watching all the accomplishments this amazing group of members and volunteers have achieved over the years both professionally and within the HBA has been such a privilege,” Paulson told Med Ad News. “As far as transforming the organization, we’ve gone through this evolution of growth, going from a network of U.S. chapters to a regional structure and now creating global operating boards across the world. Personally, I’ve had the chance to springboard some of HBA’s new programs and models which really drove global expansion. The HBA recently created the Honoring Opportunities for Partnerships & Equity (HOPE) program, which I have participated in as one of the founding mentors.” Read the full interview with Paulson.

The HBA also honored 177 Rising Stars and Luminaries, the most the organization has honored yet.