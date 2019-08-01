Of 14 new hires in last than four months, 10 are dedicated to serving fast-growing BioPharma business unit.

AUSTIN & CHICAGO (Aug 1, 2019) – HCB Health, one of the country’s leading, independent healthcare communications agencies, announced it has hired 14 staff to support the firm’s new clients and creative services. Ten of these staff will work specifically to support new and existing clients in HCB’s emerging BioPharma division.

Following are the list of new hires with the staff name, title, date of hire, working location, and last position prior to HCB.

Dedicated to BioPharma:

Ethan Stickle , Account Supervisor, Chicago, 7/9/19 (The Sandbox Agency, account supervisor).

, Account Supervisor, Chicago, 7/9/19 (The Sandbox Agency, account supervisor). Ruth Nobile , account executive, Austin, 6/24/19, (Bayer Pharmaceuticals, postdoctoral marketing fellow, US Oncology Marketing).

, account executive, Austin, 6/24/19, (Bayer Pharmaceuticals, postdoctoral marketing fellow, US Oncology Marketing). Denise Byrne , senior project manager, Chicago, 6/24/19, (senior project manager, Havas Life Metro).

, senior project manager, Chicago, 6/24/19, (senior project manager, Havas Life Metro). Brooke Claussen , associate creative director, Chicago, 6/3/19, (InTouch Solutions, associate creative director).

, associate creative director, Chicago, 6/3/19, (InTouch Solutions, associate creative director). Julyna Moore , senior art director, Chicago, 5/28/19, (AbelsonTaylor, senior art director).

, senior art director, Chicago, 5/28/19, (AbelsonTaylor, senior art director). Nick D’Amore , medical editor, West New York, New Jersey, 5/20/19, (FCB Health, senior medical editor).

, medical editor, West New York, New Jersey, 5/20/19, (FCB Health, senior medical editor). Christine Mavridis (Chris Mav), associate creative director, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, 5/13/19, (McCann Health, group copy supervisor).

(Chris Mav), associate creative director, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, 5/13/19, (McCann Health, group copy supervisor). Pooja Desai , senior account executive, Chicago, 5/8/19, (EVERSANA, senior account executive).

, senior account executive, Chicago, 5/8/19, (EVERSANA, senior account executive). Leslie Calabrese , assistant account executive, Chicago, 4/22/19, (Golin: social engagement associate).

, assistant account executive, Chicago, 4/22/19, (Golin: social engagement associate). Gabriel Cangiano , VP, group account supervisor, Chicago, 3/11/19, (GC Healthcare Consulting, consulting director & InTouch Solutions, group account director, HCP and market access).

Supporting the entire agency:

Cody Morris , associate UX designer, Austin, 6/24/19, (contract / freelance graphic designer).

, associate UX designer, Austin, 6/24/19, (contract / freelance graphic designer). Mark Davis , SVP multichannel delivery, New Jersey, 7/10/19, (healthcare digital marketing consultant; SVP, digital strategist with Sudler & Hennessey.

, SVP multichannel delivery, New Jersey, 7/10/19, (healthcare digital marketing consultant; SVP, digital strategist with Sudler & Hennessey. Travis Waggoner , IT director, Austin, 5/28/19, (TeamLogicIT, solutions engineer / technical delivery).

, IT director, Austin, 5/28/19, (TeamLogicIT, solutions engineer / technical delivery). Kelsi Brown , director of employee engagement, Austin, 4/29/19, (T3, senior HR manager).

“We are delighted to add such talented people to our growing roster,” HCB President Nancy Beesley said. “We’re glad we can offer two great cities from which to work (as well as remote work arrangements); exciting and meaningful work; a nurturing, stimulating and supportive environment; and great opportunities for growth.”

“These driven, new members of the HCB family are already making strong contributions to our clients and agency,” stated Francesco Lucarelli, EVP, managing director of HCB BioPharma. “As we carefully manage our fast growth, we expect to onboard another five to seven talented folks by year’s end.”

About HCB Health

HCB Health is an independent, full-service healthcare communications agency. With offices in Austin and Chicago, HCB is strategically structured to align with the specialized needs of the BioPharma, MedTech, and Health & Wellness sectors. At HCB, listening drives results through unexpected insights. From digital to design, strategy or social, HCB combines clever creative with data-driven marketing to build happy, healthy brands.

