HCB’s third office focused on serving large-scale pharma clients in the tri-state region; staff expected to grow to 25 in next year.

Parsippany, NJ, AUSTIN & CHICAGO (November 6, 2019) – HCB Health, one of the country’s leading independent healthcare communications agencies, has opened a third office in Parsippany, New Jersey to serve new and existing clients. The office will also draw local high-caliber talent and provide dedicated local resources to HCB’s new East Coast-based clients.

HCB expects the current 10-person staff to grow to a dozen by the end of 2019 and to 25 by the end of 2020. The firm is actively recruiting to fill positions in the NJ office in account services, creative, project management and digital.

The businesses the new office currently serves add to HCB’s growing roster of clients in the CNS / neuroscience, oncology, and rare disease spaces upon which the firm focuses. HCB expects to have several additional East Coast-based clients by the summer of 2020.

“We created this office to service existing local accounts and engage new clients in the tri-state region. Even in our virtual world, it’s essential to be close to your clients,” stated HCB Health CEO Kerry Hilton. “We also want to be close to a strong talent pool to attract some of the region’s best talent.”

HCB identifies itself as being one agency with “three floors” – 3rd floor / New Jersey, 11th floor / Austin and 35th floor / Chicago. Regardless of the location, all HCB staff share a common culture, quality and commitment to client-first values. HCB staff stays connected throughout the day via various Slack channels, email, phone and video chats. They also share the same workflow, process, policies, best practices and more to help ensure seamless collaboration and integration.

The current staff of 10 in the New Jersey (3rd-floor) office include:

(Name, title, date of hire)

Lee Randolph , SVP Group Account Supervisor, April 2019.

, SVP Group Account Supervisor, April 2019. Nick D’ Amore , Medical Editor, May 2019.

, Medical Editor, May 2019. Mark Davis , SVP Multichannel Delivery, July 2019.

, SVP Multichannel Delivery, July 2019. John Augenstein , Group Account Supervisor, September 2019.

, Group Account Supervisor, September 2019. Dale Fordsman , Senior Project Manager October 2019.

, Senior Project Manager October 2019. Allison Musante , Senior Copywriter, October 2019.

, Senior Copywriter, October 2019. Matthew Musick , Account Supervisor, October 2019.

, Account Supervisor, October 2019. Lysa Opfer , Art Supervisor, October 2019.

, Art Supervisor, October 2019. Alexandra Langdon , Assistant Account Executive, October 2019.

, Assistant Account Executive, October 2019. Thomas Cianci , Project Manager, October 2019.

“This third office is a significant milestone for our agency,” HCB Health President Nancy Beesley said. “We’re strategically located in the middle of the pharma belt – where talent, agencies and especially pharma and biotech companies converge.”

Nancy Beesley, EVP Managing Director Francesco Lucarelli, IT Director Travis Waggoner and Director of Employee Engagement Kelsi Brown visited the NJ office from Austin on November 4 to help celebrate the ribbon-cutting. A full-staff, ribbon-cutting photo with w/identification of all those featured is available.

About HCB Health

HCB Health is an independent, full-service healthcare communications agency. With offices in Austin, Chicago and New Jersey, HCB is strategically structured to align with the specialized needs of the biopharmaceutical and healthcare marketplace. At HCB, listening drives results through unexpected insights. From digital to design, strategy or social, HCB combines clever creative with data-driven marketing to build happy, healthy brands.

