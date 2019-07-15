Ad Header

HCM for The Modern Workforce: Becoming the Employer of Choice

HCM for The Modern Workforce:
Becoming the Employer of Choice

Wednesday, July 24, 2019
1:00 – 2:00 P.M. EDT
  
 
 
    
 
 

The shortage of talent in healthcare is real. Competing for talent requires the development of a comprehensive strategy. Organizational culture is key to both attracting and retaining high quality employees. Organizations that curate an employee experience that drives a culture where employees want to work and more importantly want to stay.  
 
We will review Moments That Matter through the employee lifecycle including the employee experience, attracting and retaining talent and improving employee commitment. You will learn strategies to take an employee centric approach resulting in a greater patient experience. 

  • Recognize and asses elements disrupting the Healthcare Industry
  • Learn how having the right culture contributes to the employee experience
  • Identify Moments That Matter that enhance the employee experience to become the employer of choice.
  
 
     
 
 
 
 
Teresa Smith
HCM Strategy Consultant
Kronos


Chas Fields
HCM Strategy Consultant
Kronos

