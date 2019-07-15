The shortage of talent in healthcare is real. Competing for talent requires the development of a comprehensive strategy. Organizational culture is key to both attracting and retaining high quality employees. Organizations that curate an employee experience that drives a culture where employees want to work and more importantly want to stay.



We will review Moments That Matter through the employee lifecycle including the employee experience, attracting and retaining talent and improving employee commitment. You will learn strategies to take an employee centric approach resulting in a greater patient experience. Learning Objectives Recognize and asses elements disrupting the Healthcare Industry

Learn how having the right culture contributes to the employee experience

Identify Moments That Matter that enhance the employee experience to become the employer of choice.