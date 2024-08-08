Health Outcomes August 2024: facts and figures

In an effort to understand the factors contributing to HIV transmission among sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals and improve HIV prevention strategies, a team of scientists at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy and the CUNY Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health led a four-year national cohort study of cisgender men and transgender individuals who have sex with men. Key among their aims was uncovering the reasons why many SGM individuals are not fully benefiting from HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

PrEP is a powerful means of preventing HIV infection among groups that experience disproportional HIV burden, with the capacity to reduce transmission on a massive scale. It’s been available for over a decade, but its uptake among those who could benefit the most has been slow and inequitable, with significant racial and ethnic disparities – White SGM individuals have been adopting PrEP at higher rates than persons of color. Getting on PrEP is challenging, requiring regular clinical appointments, bloodwork, and pharmacy coordination. Staying on PrEP can be even more challenging, requiring continued access to health care through, for example, job stability that provides health insurance, as well as reliable transportation for PrEP-related appointments. Socioeconomic factors like housing instability further hinder consistent use. Substance use, particularly methamphetamine, amplifies HIV risk and can interfere with PrEP adherence.

The Together 5,000 cohort study recruited 6,059 cisgender men and transgender individuals who have sex with men, ages 16-49, who were not using PrEP at enrollment but were clinically indicated for it, and followed them from 2017 through 2022. All were given an HIV test at study enrollment. Those with negative HIV tests were given information about PrEP and how it might protect them, and (if desired) help in beginning the regimen. Participants completed annual online surveys and at-home self-sampling kits for HIV testing over four years.

The study team observed high HIV incidence over four years of follow-up (5 percent of the cohort or 1.64 percent each year). PrEP use was a major factor in preventing HIV infection: individuals on PrEP were 80 percent less likely to become HIV positive. Starting and then discontinuing PrEP proved to be a greater risk factor than never having started it; individuals who had started and then stopped PrEP had the highest rate of infection in the cohort.

Methamphetamine use in the past year increased risk of acquiring HIV infection by nearly four-fold. In fact, for every person who became infected, meth use was reported in the year prior 42 percent of the time. Findings from this and other studies demonstrate that meth use is disproportionately impacting SGM individuals from marginalized racial and ethnic groups, and accounts for one in three new HIV infections among SGM individuals. Race and ethnicity played a role in HIV risk as well; non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic/Latinx participants were significantly more likely to become infected than non-Hispanic white participants. Housing instability also increased risk; SGM individuals experiencing housing instability were at higher risk for both meth use and HIV infection. Greater education was, predictably, a protective factor.

Source: CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, CUNY Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health