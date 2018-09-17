HEALTH STRATEGIES GROUP ANNOUNCES ANITA BURRELL AS VICE PRESIDENT AND PRACTICE LEAD FOR GLOBAL MARKET ACCESS

Yardley, PA, September 17 – Health Strategies Group, the leader in market access intelligence and research for pharmaceutical and biotech professionals for over 20 years, has announced the expansion of its global market access team with the appointment of Anita Burrell as vice president and practice lead for global market access. Anita is assuming the leadership role for syndicated and custom solutions for Health Strategies Group Global Access Insights.

Anita joins Health Strategies Group with an extensive background in pricing and reimbursement strategy across the United States, Europe, and other leading pharmaceutical markets for big pharma firms, as well as a record of leadership across product development and commercialization. Her experience includes leadership roles at Sanofi in the United States and the EU for global brands and at Aventis in health economics and outcomes research, as well as a successful career as an independent consultant.

“Anita brings a wealth of experience and energy to the Health Strategies Group team. We are confident that her in-depth insight into the global market access arena, a passion for client service, and a commitment to excellence will serve our clients well,” stated Rod Cavin, CEO, Health Strategies Group.

Anita commented that “I am delighted to join Health Strategies Group and be able to build on the solid foundation that they have established in providing market access insights which add significant value to their clients. The global nature of health intervention launches requires a focus across the interdependencies of pricing and reimbursement policies. HSG is uniquely positioned to bring perceptive evaluation to aid customers in understanding the context of stakeholder needs and position assets for market access challenges.”

For more information about Global Access Insights, visit www.healthstrategies.com/global. You can also contact Health Strategies Group at info@healthstrategies.com or (949) 242-1035.

About Health Strategies Group

Health Strategies Group offers a dedicated team of research leaders committed to dissecting the trends, identifying customer needs, and pinpointing the barriers and opportunities for biopharma within the evolving healthcare environment. Recently, Health Strategies Group was ranked the No. 1 market research company that pharmaceutical and biotech executives would recommend for market access insights. For more information, visit www.healthstrategies.com

Contact:

949-242-1035 or info@healthstrategies.com