Healthcare Agency Roundtable 2023: Audience intelligence and market disruptors (online exclusive)

What technologies are currently having the biggest influence on audience intelligence and engagement, and what do you see as the next market disruptors?

Rommel Fernandez, Chief Analytics Officer, Fingerpaint Group: Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a significant influence on machine learning, large language models, and generative AI. The ability to ideate and create content in both words and imagery has accelerated exponentially, and AI algorithms are being used to analyze data to understand audience behavior and generate automated content recommendations, sentiment analysis, and natural language processing.Beyond the platforms, the next market disruptors will be those that can seamlessly combine generative AI, large language models, and machine learning algorithms, providing the ability to generate original and engaging content that is personalized and relevant. An ability to measure and track the impact of execution so that each investment or decision is validated will drive business forward. When done in concert, AI will improve the quality and diversity of content with scale to reach a new level of engagement.

Jay Patel, Executive VP of Experience Strategy, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness: The proliferation of personal health data and actual deidentified medical data is changing the landscape on what we know about people. It’s forcing us to think about engagement and experience design in much more nuanced and meaningful ways. For example, at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, we have totally changed the way we think about and analyze data to better help us understand how patients behave as consumers and vice versa, which allows us to offer so much more in terms of actual patient support. Things like Apple Watch, Fitbit, and other personal health devices are rapidly forcing marketers to evolve in this space. In terms of engagement, the ability to create interconnected ecosystems through CDP’s connected to omnichannel experience tools (like Adobe’s experience manager or Salesforce CRM) is going to create deeper relationships between brands and their audiences in the long run.

Alec Pollak, Executive VP, Engagement Strategy, AREA 23, an IPG Health Company: Investment in enterprise omnichannel systems is giving companies a level of audience intelligence they’ve never had before enabling everything from content, cadence, and channel-preference insights to decision-engine-powered guidance for reps and automated, nonpersonal-promotion systems. These systems have the potential for precisely targeted, one-to-one, ultra-personalized engagement. However, there’s often a big disconnect between what’s possible at the enterprise level, and what marketers can make use of for their brand. In that case the biggest tech influence could be a clearly worded email.

Next disruptor will be Generative AI, but not only in the ways we might expect. We’re already seeing more use of Generative AI and the LLMs behind them in the content creation process, enabling faster text, image, and video development and as a powerful tool for insight gathering. But Generative AI is going to make an even bigger impact with the intelligence we gather from people using the AI/LLM-powered platforms. We’ll soon find ourselves mining interaction data, like prompting and questioning habits, to reveal audience needs and wants. Then we’ll personalize experiences based on this intelligence and optimize channels for AI interactions. We’re going to see a whole new field of Generative AI-Optimization in the tradition of SEO. “GenAIO” perhaps?

Mike Dennelly, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\WorldHealth: In the healthcare marketing landscape, the integration of AI, machine learning, data analytics, and business intelligence tools is transforming audience intelligence and engagement. This evolution is complemented by customer engagement platforms like Veeva and Adobe, which blend CRM, personalization, and marketing automation, ushering in a new era of healthcare marketing. At Omnicom, our commitment to leading in audience intelligence and engagement begins with our OmniHealth platform. It’s the first end-to-end data platform tailored to the unique needs of healthcare marketers and clients. OmniHealth plays a central role across our network, enabling insight generation, robust customer segmentation, and providing insights and access into hard-to-reach populations while ensuring compliance with sensitive data handling.

Looking ahead, the potential of AI is set to elevate platforms like OmniHealth. Picture a future where real-time insights seamlessly merge personal and non-personal engagement in healthcare professional marketing. We’ll have the flexibility to optimize creative content on the fly, allocate spend across brands and campaigns, and act on data in real-time. All of this will make our communication more efficient and make our audiences more informed and empowered.

The future for healthcare marketing will be centered on delivering measurable health impact for our clients and the audiences they serve. We finally have the technology and insights to match our ambitions.

Killian Schaffer, Director, Engagement Strategy, AbelsonTaylor Group: The largest influence in audience intelligence and engagement is the rapid evolution of patient and HCP data aggregation through the combination of programmatic buying platforms, performance data, content platforms/vehicles, optimization tools, and primary data. This end-to-end picture of the marketing mechanics is enabling audience segmentation and content optimization so we can identify significantly more rewarding engagement vehicles. Pharma marketers today are trying to build a net to catch all HCP and patient customers – this is the omnichannel trap. However, focusing on customer needs guides more meaningful and mutually rewarding engagement. By understanding and predicting our customers’ behaviors, we can curate content, craft rewarding engagement, connect personally, and be where they want us to be. Through a holistic view of our customers and where they stand on their decision journey, we can gain quantitative insights into the attitudes, behaviors and needs involved in making better healthcare decisions.

At AbelsonTaylor Group, we leverage technology to empower a next-best-action framework as well as understand current beliefs, barriers, and behaviors of our target audiences. We leverage tools and technologies that deliver precision on the current behaviors of individuals, which, in turn, allows us to confidently provide the right message at the right time.

There are three technologies we’re most excited about: social listening, NPI-level data interoperability, and progressive profiling.

First, what we’re doing with social listening is innovative. Our approach is highly structured and relies on frequent audits to validate and challenge our patient adoption journeys since social listening facilitates our most fertile mining of patient insights. For us, social listening drives a level of validation to our adoption journeys that ensures we understand patients’ current beliefs and behaviors. Subsequent targeting on Meta-owned properties becomes supercharged with our structured insights.

Second, we are linking our partners to create the most “closed loop” marketing system we’ve ever seen. To target HCPs, we leverage a suite of technologies that employ webhooks and other elements that create greater interoperability of data across an HCP adoption journey. Today, we work with clients on building journeys that create multiple permutations of engagement types based on the actions of individual HCPs, e.g., the knowledge that a single HCP has clicked on an ad about efficacy, visited an unbranded website, visited our branded website, downloaded the PI, and opened a rep-triggered email about dosing. By viewing HCPs through a constellation of their own actions, we can precisely understand the next best action that a rep or non-personal promotion tactics should deliver. We then apply our proprietary multitouch attribution model to identify which combination of vehicles expedites the HCP decision journey and optimizes conversion. This gives us rapid attitudinal and behavioral segmentation that leads to more experimentation, and ultimately, greater personalization of communication.

Last, progressive profiling creates a systemic approach to understanding where targets exist along the product adoption continuum. Our marketing mechanics identify the best path to conversion and mitigate barriers for our patients, through multitouch attribution modeling, media mix modeling, and dynamic audience attitudinal and behavioral segmentation. Using a variety of engagement technologies, we create beacons to help our system learn from triggers and initial interest through conversion and adherence. The best technologies are those that capitalize on patients’ natural behaviors.

Katya Petrova, Chief Business Officer, JUICE Pharma: We have been talking about the “experience economy” for over two decades now. Finally, we can see how the very core of scientific progress, which is an experience in many ways, for both physicians and patients, can be brought to life with the help of advanced tech tools. We can move our understanding of CX in pharma from evolved patient support programs to the experiential programs, truly realizing the potential of the product, by promoting its deep understanding, applied use and population impact. Extended Reality (XR), Voice Technology and Natural Language Processing (NLP), among other advancements, have the potential to bring to life the way we engage with our audiences, pushing for real-time immersive and interactive experiences. As the complexity of science and competitive setting in many categories increases, leapfrogging the typical knowledge-adoption paradigms by using experiential tools is going to be key: in physicians’ training, utilization of new therapies and productive interaction with their patients.

Allison Winfield, Senior VP, Engagement, The Bloc: Here are some of the technologies on our minds today:

Customer data platforms and first-party data technology : Ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations is essential to audience intelligence and engagement in today’s digital privacy climate. We see CDPs that can manage data in secure environments (and, by the way, not all of them do), and data tokenization tools that enable targeted triggered interactions as two of the saviors of personalized healthcare marketing.

: Ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations is essential to audience intelligence and engagement in today’s digital privacy climate. We see CDPs that can manage data in secure environments (and, by the way, not all of them do), and data tokenization tools that enable targeted triggered interactions as two of the saviors of personalized healthcare marketing. The emerging area of what we’re calling “social communities of care”: We’re intrigued by today’s combined offerings of telehealth, prescription fulfillment, and virtual communities for education and even expert support – it’s beginning to feel like the WeChat of digital healthcare. We see this as a potential future disruptor if these platforms open up for multi-brand services, support and direct-to-consumer messaging.

We’re intrigued by today’s combined offerings of telehealth, prescription fulfillment, and virtual communities for education and even expert support – it’s beginning to feel like the WeChat of digital healthcare. We see this as a potential future disruptor if these platforms open up for multi-brand services, support and direct-to-consumer messaging. Workflow tools : We’re somewhat obsessed with EHR platforms that enable us to intercept physicians with contextual messages at a critical must-win moment – when physicians are making decisions about patient care. To counter the potential for “banner blindness”, our teams are incorporating proven neuro-marketing techniques in ways that maximize the impact of these small-but-mighty intercepts.

: We’re somewhat obsessed with EHR platforms that enable us to intercept physicians with contextual messages at a critical must-win moment – when physicians are making decisions about patient care. To counter the potential for “banner blindness”, our teams are incorporating proven neuro-marketing techniques in ways that maximize the impact of these small-but-mighty intercepts. AR/VR: This immersive technology is becoming much more widely accessible and as a result, has tremendous opportunity to enhance and improve health education and healthcare experiences. Rather than just describe what’s happening inside our bodies, AR/VR enables us to see and even experience it for greater understanding. We see this, to some extent, as democratizing health literacy.

This immersive technology is becoming much more widely accessible and as a result, has tremendous opportunity to enhance and improve health education and healthcare experiences. Rather than just describe what’s happening inside our bodies, AR/VR enables us to see and even experience it for greater understanding. We see this, to some extent, as democratizing health literacy. Finally (and, of course) AI: For all the potential pitfalls of tools like ChatGPT, we see value in using AI in any way that reduces the paperwork burden on HCP offices so providers and their staff can spend more time in doing what they do best, which is caring for patients. We also see benefit in taking AI even further in helping to make patient care easier by identifying or predicting conditions for which patients might be at risk. We love the highly effective messaging capabilities that sit on top of patient intake tools and we how AI could take this to the next level by, for example, generating the five important health topics or drug interaction risk factors patients and doctors should discuss during their visit.

For all the potential pitfalls of tools like ChatGPT, we see value in using AI in any way that reduces the paperwork burden on HCP offices so providers and their staff can spend more time in doing what they do best, which is caring for patients. We also see benefit in taking AI even further in helping to make patient care easier by identifying or predicting conditions for which patients might be at risk. We love the highly effective messaging capabilities that sit on top of patient intake tools and we how AI could take this to the next level by, for example, generating the five important health topics or drug interaction risk factors patients and doctors should discuss during their visit. Real world data providers: In a world where data providers can actually characterize physicians by their prescribing behaviors and decisions, we have the opportunity to create real-world segmentations and behavioral profiles at the physician level.

Andrew Bast, Chief Strategy Officer, ConcentricLife: We are living at an incredible time of convergence between molecule, machine, and mankind. Much innovation has been occurring in our industry—new molecules, new modalities, new science—and some innovations, such as stem cell and gene therapies, are only just beginning. At the same time, we increasingly have access to devices and platforms that make the benefits of these scientific and clinical advances better. From wearables to digital therapeutics, patients and treaters have access to more information, more often than ever before. Removing the mystery in real time of the effects of disease and the effects of treatment with new insights informed by data is now possible. This convergence is making a big difference in persistent and troubling conditions such as type 1 diabetes. The differences include improved glycemic control and better commitments to health self-management, which are particularly important in a younger population.

Removing the mystery in real time is now possible. This convergence is demonstrating its limits, however. Armed with more information than ever, patients and treaters are now experiencing information overload, unable to separate important data (the wheat) from the unimportant (the chaff). As a result, critical signals are missed, misinterpreted, or even ignored. This is because the convergence has ironically created a gap between “what it says” and “what it means.”

Convergence has ironically created a gap between “what it says” and “what it means”. Closing the gap between “what it says” and “what it means” is one of the most important advances that needs to be made in health and wellness. That is why I am intrigued about the promise of Applied AI—a next-generation disruptive way to bring data out of the device and into the real world on a human level. It is why we are investing in understanding and utilizing Applied AI now at ConcentricLife. Applied AI doesn’t replace the learned and skilled expertise of a doctor. Instead, Applied AI can make predictive interpretations of the data (in all forms) collected, reinforce good patient behaviors (and warn against poor behavior), and even compare individual results to population-level algorithms, guiding next steps. Making the effects of treatment accessible and intelligible makes the treatment valuable to the patient (setting the stage for better outcomes) and to the treater (reinforcing the wisdom to treat with a selected brand). Applied AI promises to move our understanding from information and insight to implications and recommendations. That means better health and better outcomes for us all.

Angela Tenuta, President, EVERSANA INTOUCH: Without a doubt to us this is omnichannel. We recently launched a platform we call EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE. It’s the industry’s first end-to-end omnichannel solution that we believe fills a big gap facing brands today. We believe it will be the next market disruptor, as we work to harmonize patient and healthcare professional approaches to omnichannel.

Today, most approaches focus on HCPs. Yet through the platform we’ve built at EVERSANA with rich data and connections to payers and patients services, we’re able to predict and capitalize on brand opportunities while reducing waste.

Our solution bridges the gap between strategy, process and technology to provide a better engaged experience that helps to amplify impact through better sales, efficiencies and stakeholder satisfaction. We think this approach will change the game in the future for brand marketers.

Derick Sumrall, Practice Lead, Customer Experience, Elevate Healthcare: Effective November 3, 2023, search engines incorporated Generative AI summaries into their search results. Major players like Google, Microsoft, DuckDuckGo, and Baidu have embraced this search technology. The days of sifting through search results and clicking on links are changing rapidly. Generative AI now allows search engines to source content from multiple websites and provide immediate summaries, eliminating the need to click on links. This concept, known as Zero-Click Search, is reshaping digital healthcare communications. How can brands prepare for Generative AI-focused search engines?

Content Optimization: As more and more content is summarized and referenced by AI, we will have to learn how to create source-able content and topical affiliations. But, this sourcing will still lean heavily on SEO techniques, and we don’t know yet what exact sourcing parameters will be applied beyond our immediate brand sphere of control.

As more and more content is summarized and referenced by AI, we will have to learn how to create source-able content and topical affiliations. But, this sourcing will still lean heavily on SEO techniques, and we don’t know yet what exact sourcing parameters will be applied beyond our immediate brand sphere of control. High-Quality Content : With Zero-Click Search, users are already seeing an immediate summary. To bring added value to this summary, brands must bring something relevant and high quality. Videos, imagery, podcasts, research studies, presentations, and current news are prized and referred to by Generative AI Summaries.

: With Zero-Click Search, users are already seeing an immediate summary. To bring added value to this summary, brands must bring something relevant and high quality. Videos, imagery, podcasts, research studies, presentations, and current news are prized and referred to by Generative AI Summaries. Disease/Treatment and the Product: In Google, if you search around a topic like “treatment options for high cholesterol,” Generative AI will create a summary around the condition and all available treatment options. This source data is pulled from a previous Google crawl that verified the treatments and products associated with high cholesterol. Therefore, it is critical to include information about the disease and/or treatment conversation on your product website.

In Google, if you search around a topic like “treatment options for high cholesterol,” Generative AI will create a summary around the condition and all available treatment options. This source data is pulled from a previous Google crawl that verified the treatments and products associated with high cholesterol. Therefore, it is critical to include information about the disease and/or treatment conversation on your product website. Backlinking: One parameter search engines have traditionally used to determine content association and topic creditability is backlinking. If an outside website has an established content reputation and they link back to your product website, it will help raise your content affiliation from a search perspective. With Generative AI, summaries are being composed from multiple websites with evolving criteria for how to source this information. Brands will have to explore strategies around topic sourcing in relation to backlinking.

Zero-Click Search and Generative AI are transforming every industry, including digital healthcare communications. Pharmaceutical companies will need to lead the conversation on how AI curates their product information to minimize bias and protect regulatory requirements. While there are still a lot of unknowns on how to best accomplish this, at the end of the day, our job is to support our products, patients, and doctors to the best of our ability: We have to keep it human.

Terrence Brown, VP, Digital Strategy and AI, CrowdPharm: AI will be steering the ship of audience intelligence and engagement in the world of pharmaceutical marketing for the foreseeable future. With AI at the helm, the following areas of pharma marketing will see tremendous improvements.

Personalization efforts for targeting specific content to audiences will improve exponentially, and as a result, CRM platforms will be even more valuable.

Powered by seemingly mystic natural language processing and conversational AI, automated chatbots will have meaningful conversations with not just patients and caregivers but also HCPs looking for detailed information on new treatments. Well-versed “robo-assistants” available 24/7 for health concerns and queries will become ubiquitous, providing a more personalized and human-like experience.

AI will enhance the process of data collection and analysis by efficiently extracting valuable insights from vast amounts of data by identifying patterns, detecting anomalies, and making data-driven predictions to improve decision-making, customer segmentation, and patient identification.

Augmented reality (AR) is set to benefit from AI advancements, making the immersive experience even more captivating and interactive, enabling greater engagement and improving brand experiences.

For omnichannel marketing, AI will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless and personalized interactions across multiple channels.

As renowned AI researcher and Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li states, “AI is going to become such an integral part of every sector of the economy and human lives, much like electricity.” Pharmaceutical marketing will be affected as well. Key disruptors in 2024 will continue to be specialized AI tools and services, and biometric and wearable device data integrations will also help increase personalized, tech-enabled engagement that will be critical for life sciences companies to connect with their target audiences on a more intimate and impactful level.

Franco Maffei VP, SEO, CMI Media Group: Visual search is going to be a pretty notable disruptor in the technology space as more people get accustomed to using this type of feature. I think it will have a pretty big impact in certain areas of healthcare, especially for patients who have visible symptoms and can use the functionality of visual search to obtain information that could help them improve their health situation. It’s going to leave a big opportunity for any brand that’s able to embrace the power of imagery and implement it into their overall strategy.

Toby Katcher, VP, Video Investment, CMI Media Group: – At the forefront of audience intelligence are machine learning and artificial intelligence. They make it possible to analyze enormous amounts of data to learn more about the interests and behavior of consumers, which helps advertisers create more specialized and interesting content. Voice assistants are becoming more intelligent and contextually aware thanks to developments in voice and audio AI, which could lead to more personalized and interesting voice interactions. Going a step further, AI-powered content producing systems might create textual, audio, or video content on their own, saving money on production while increasing the likelihood of user engagement.

Egbavwe Pela, SVP, Media, CMI Media Group: The single biggest influence on audience intelligence will continue to be the data and information that we have on our consumers. The ability to use, gather, store, and act on consumer data in a safe and ethical way will continue to be the biggest influencer in creating engaging experiences for our consumers. I don’t feel the next big market disruptor is developed and/or available for consumer use today. As the technology gets smaller, faster, cheaper, and better, we will get to a place where AI, VR, & mobile devices will drastically change our lives and the way we engage with the world.

Oleg Korenfeld, CTO, CMI Media Group: As we grow our platforms and unique data sets, it is critical to evolve scalable data management solutions such as data lakes and data warehouses. It may be something behind the scenes that is not easily visible, but its power affects everything we do and will continue to do in 2024. This includes how we share this data with our clients in the most secure and effective ways possible.

Jeffrey D. Erb, Chief Media Officer, Avalere Health: Innovation is happening at a record pace and that means medical advances that once took years can now happen in weeks. Each year, the marketing community is introduced to new technologies, new products, and faster delivery that promise huge returns on investment. The metaverse, augmented reality, voice search, and wearable tech have all promised to be the next best engagement engine. However, none of them have lived up to the hype and disrupted the market in a meaningful way.

All technology has its place, but real disruption comes from an effective, informed omnichannel approach, utilizing the tools appropriately by managing customer insights through effective data-driven personalized experiences. We’ve seen certain technologies such as AI, customer data platforms (CDPs), personalized marketing, and automation be effective tools when seamlessly attached to a strategy and delivered to a targeted audience.

The tools are there, the data are there, the insights are there. What is missing is the investment in organizing data and using behavioral learning to make effective use of emerging innovations. People expect information delivered to them in a way that they can relate to. Consumer brands have taught them to expect it.

Market disruption will happen through the effective implementation of predictive decision-making engines based on audience learning behavior combined with rapid content creation covering a wide range of variations.

