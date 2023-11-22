Healthcare agency roundtable 2023 preview: Applying AI in biopharma in impactful ways

Med Ad News: How has the application of (or experimentation with) artificial intelligence impacted business and working with clients?

Jay Appel, chief digital and growth officer, The Bloc

It’s still early days with enterprise AI solutions, but it’s potential impact (both positive and negative) is something we talk about both internally and externally on almost a daily basis. Without giving away all the details, we have gone through a process to identify AI applications to drive productivity and efficiency of very manual processes in the agency across all functions from the more obvious in strategy, medical, and creative to the foundation of most organizations in operations, finance and talent identification and retention. In order to develop credible products for our clients and their customers, we have to demonstrate impact, and often as we are asked to develop ideas no one has done before, the next logical question is “how do you know it will work?” We now have a process to demonstrate success by “drinking our own Kool-Aid” before we put anything into the market. The convergence of AI with pharma marketing can lead to more efficient campaigns, better customer relations, and a deeper understanding of market trends and behaviors. As relates to AI in the biopharma industry, here’s what has me most excited.

Personalization and Targeting: AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of consumer data to deliver personalized ads or content. This ensures that the right audience receives the most relevant information about a pharma solution, increasing the likelihood of engagement, conversion, and most important positive outcomes.

Content Creation: AI tools can help inspire ad copy or visual content based on trends and consumer preferences, making the content creation process more efficient and effective. This is by no means an endorsement to pull the human element out of the equation – again the key is inspiration – not finished work.

Predictive Analytics: AI can forecast the potential success of a marketing campaign or even predict market reactions to new drugs or treatments based on historical data. This provides companies with some additional validation of their strategies and minimizes waste of resources.

: AI can forecast the potential success of a marketing campaign or even predict market reactions to new drugs or treatments based on historical data. This provides companies with some additional validation of their strategies and minimizes waste of resources. Chatbots and Virtual Assistants : In the pharma industry, AI-driven chatbots can provide instant responses to customer queries, schedule appointments, or give product information at appropriate reading levels. This enhances user experience and ensures that consumers have 24/7 access to vital information that is often complex and confusing.

: In the pharma industry, AI-driven chatbots can provide instant responses to customer queries, schedule appointments, or give product information at appropriate reading levels. This enhances user experience and ensures that consumers have 24/7 access to vital information that is often complex and confusing. Enhanced Visual Recognition: From a diagnostic perspective, AI-driven image analysis tools can recognize patterns or anomalies in medical images, assisting in diagnostics. In advertising, this can translate to better visual content analysis, providing additional validation for visual campaigns to maximize impact.

The integration of AI into the pharmaceutical industry holds great promise, but there are also some areas to cautious about:

Data Privacy and Security: Patient data, used to train AI models, is sensitive. Unauthorized access or breaches can violate patient privacy rights and lead to potential misuse of information.

Patient data, used to train AI models, is sensitive. Unauthorized access or breaches can violate patient privacy rights and lead to potential misuse of information. Bias and Inaccuracy: AI models are as good as the data they are trained on. If data sources are biased or unrepresentative, the predictions or recommendations made by the AI might be incorrect, which could have serious health implications.

AI models are as good as the data they are trained on. If data sources are biased or unrepresentative, the predictions or recommendations made by the AI might be incorrect, which could have serious health implications. Regulatory Challenges: AI’s dynamic nature and the way it learns over time can pose challenges to the existing regulatory framework. Ensuring that AI-driven tools meet regulatory standards and are consistently safe and effective is crucial.

AI’s dynamic nature and the way it learns over time can pose challenges to the existing regulatory framework. Ensuring that AI-driven tools meet regulatory standards and are consistently safe and effective is crucial. Transparency: Many AI models, especially deep learning models, are considered “black boxes”, meaning their decision-making processes are not easily understood. For clinical applications, it’s essential to understand how and why an AI model came to a particular decision to ensure patient safety and trust.

Many AI models, especially deep learning models, are considered “black boxes”, meaning their decision-making processes are not easily understood. For clinical applications, it’s essential to understand how and why an AI model came to a particular decision to ensure patient safety and trust. Over Reliance on AI: Remember when you used to hear about navigation systems directing cars into large bodies of water and drivers just trusting the navigation even when they knew the right route? While the feedback you can get from an AI platform is good, it is nowhere near perfection. Human input is not going anywhere, and we need to look at AI as an assistant and potentially an inspiration but not the answer.

Addressing these concerns requires multi-discipline collaboration to ensure that AI is used responsibly and effectively in pharma.