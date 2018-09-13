Healthcare Agency SFC Group Launches
Introducing SFC Group, LLC
Providing customized clinical, sales, marketing and communications services to the global healthcare industry
CHICAGO – September 13 – SFC Group, a woman-owned, full-service, integrated communications agency, launched today inviting marketing leaders from companies in the global pharmaceutical, life sciences, diagnostics and biotech industries to tap into a team of seasoned professionals hell-bent on being the best part of your day.
“We work with clients who seek a true agency partner, one that is with them from start to finish, every day, on every job. Our success is your success,” said Susan Flinn Cobian, SFC Group President and CEO.
“I chose SFC Group because I wanted an agency that was as invested in my business as I was, and that created a positive environment in which we could work together to find the best path forward every single day,” said Jessica McCarthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Singulex.
SFC Group is different
Agencies can be cumbersome, siloed, and mired in resource-draining, pre-determined processes and solutions that don’t deliver results. SFC Group created a better way:
About SFC Group
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, SFC Group is a woman-owned, fast-growing integrated communications agency, delivering customized clinical, sales, marketing, and communications solutions to the global pharmaceutical, life sciences, diagnostics, and biotech industries.
Contact: Susan Flinn Cobian, 914-441-3660, www.sfcgroup1.com
