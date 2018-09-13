Introducing SFC Group, LLC

Providing customized clinical, sales, marketing and communications services to the global healthcare industry

CHICAGO – September 13 – SFC Group, a woman-owned, full-service, integrated communications agency, launched today inviting marketing leaders from companies in the global pharmaceutical, life sciences, diagnostics and biotech industries to tap into a team of seasoned professionals hell-bent on being the best part of your day.

“We work with clients who seek a true agency partner, one that is with them from start to finish, every day, on every job. Our success is your success,” said Susan Flinn Cobian, SFC Group President and CEO.

“I chose SFC Group because I wanted an agency that was as invested in my business as I was, and that created a positive environment in which we could work together to find the best path forward every single day,” said Jessica McCarthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Singulex.

SFC Group is different

Agencies can be cumbersome, siloed, and mired in resource-draining, pre-determined processes and solutions that don’t deliver results. SFC Group created a better way:

• C reative executions with a twist that target audiences remember.

• Agile enough to overcome any issue quickly.

• Savvy enough to know that every chal lenge has a uniq ue solution.

• I nsightful enough to see opportuniti es where others see obstacles.

About SFC Group

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, SFC Group is a woman-owned, fast-growing integrated communications agency, delivering customized clinical, sales, marketing, and communications solutions to the global pharmaceutical, life sciences, diagnostics, and biotech industries.

Contact: Susan Flinn Cobian, 914-441-3660, www.sfcgroup1.com