Healthcare and drugmaker groups seek to revive challenge to US drug-pricing law

,
pharmaceuticals

Healthcare and drugmaker groups seek to revive challenge to US drug-pricing law

May 1 (Reuters) – Healthcare and drug industry groups on Wednesday urged a U.S. appeals court to revive their challenge to a law requiring manufacturers to negotiate the prices of some drugs with the U.S government’s Medicare health insurance program or pay heavy penalties.
 
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Global Colon Cancer Association and the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) sued the government last year, claiming the program, a signature initiative of Democratic President Joe Biden, violated the U.S. Constitution by giving too much power to federal regulators and imposing excessive fines on companies that refuse to participate.

But the arguments before a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans hinged on a narrower issue: whether a Texas judge was right to throw out the case after concluding that he lacked jurisdiction over it.
 
U.S. District Judge David Ezra in Austin, Texas, ruled in February that NICA can only pursue its claims through an administrative process for challenging Medicare reimbursement decisions. The organization has said that its infusion center members’ Medicare reimbursements are tied to the prices of drugs they administer, meaning that a ceiling on prices could lead to lower reimbursements.
 
Because NICA is the only plaintiff based in Texas, the judge said, the other plaintiffs cannot go forward with their lawsuit there without it.
 
John Elwood of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, arguing for the plaintiffs, told the 5th Circuit panel that the administrative process, which begins within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, cannot address NICA’s constitutional claims. He also said it was the negotiation program itself, rather than any loss of money, that the group was challenging.

 
 

/by
You might also like
US government sends initial offers for Medicare drug price cuts
How the IRA will affect drug development
CVS Health logo“Last hope”: Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug
NovartisReuters HealthNovartis to pay $30 mln to health plans, consumers over Exforge antitrust claims
pharmaceuticalsUS pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market
Novo NordiskStrategy behind lowered insulin prices: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly
CVS Health logoBlue Shield of California drops CVS, taps Amazon and others to lower drug costs
Peregrine Market Access promotes Jennifer Schmid and Ronald Deng, PharmDPeregrine Market AccessAstellas inks second CAR-T agreement with Poseida to develop ‘convertible’...
PharmaLive