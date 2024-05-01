Healthcare and drugmaker groups seek to revive challenge to US drug-pricing law

But the arguments before a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans hinged on a narrower issue: whether a Texas judge was right to throw out the case after concluding that he lacked jurisdiction over it.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra in Austin, Texas, ruled in February that NICA can only pursue its claims through an administrative process for challenging Medicare reimbursement decisions. The organization has said that its infusion center members’ Medicare reimbursements are tied to the prices of drugs they administer, meaning that a ceiling on prices could lead to lower reimbursements.

Because NICA is the only plaintiff based in Texas, the judge said, the other plaintiffs cannot go forward with their lawsuit there without it.

John Elwood of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, arguing for the plaintiffs, told the 5th Circuit panel that the administrative process, which begins within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, cannot address NICA’s constitutional claims. He also said it was the negotiation program itself, rather than any loss of money, that the group was challenging.