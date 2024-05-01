https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Biden-to-urge-Congress-to-lower-prescription-drug-costs-Reuters-8-12-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-01 18:20:062024-05-02 09:33:46Healthcare and drugmaker groups seek to revive challenge to US drug-pricing law
Healthcare and drugmaker groups seek to revive challenge to US drug-pricing law
May 1 (Reuters) – Healthcare and drug industry groups on Wednesday urged a U.S. appeals court to revive their challenge to a law requiring manufacturers to negotiate the prices of some drugs with the U.S government’s Medicare health insurance program or pay heavy penalties.
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Global Colon Cancer Association and the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) sued the government last year, claiming the program, a signature initiative of Democratic President Joe Biden, violated the U.S. Constitution by giving too much power to federal regulators and imposing excessive fines on companies that refuse to participate.