Healthcare communicators discuss how to move creative mediums forward

How do you define creativity?

“It’s not just putting the art on the page for me,” said KC Dickerson, executive VP of engagement at ConcentricLife. “Creativity is resourcefulness, really looking and understanding new technologies. Understanding different perspectives.”

ConcentricLife’s Rick Conrad, chief creative officer, Dickerson, and Andrew Bast, chief strategy officer, share their views on what inspires their creativity. Video recorded at the 34th Annual Manny Awards.  

 

 

