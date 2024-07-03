Healthcare media trailblazer Ray Rosti named President, Klick Media

TORONTO – July 3, 2024 – Klick Health today announced that healthcare media veteran Ray Rosti has been named President, Klick Media. The agency’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Rice said that Rosti’s proven innovative approach and deep understanding of digital strategies made him the perfect candidate for the new role as Klick continues to expand and enhance its media capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ray as President of Klick Media,” Rice said. “His extensive experience and leadership in digital and healthcare marketing make him an exceptional addition to our team. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating significant value for our clients. And we are confident that under his leadership, Klick Media will reach even greater heights in delivering exceptional results.”

Rosti joins Klick with over 25 years of experience in digital marketing and healthcare, the majority of which were spent at Publicis. Most recently, he served as the agency’s Chief Digital Officer, where he led a team of over 250 data strategy, digital activation, and omnichannel enablement professionals. Previously, he played a pivotal role in launching its media group, developing capabilities and expertise across SEO, SEM, programmatic, and social media – focusing on advancing channel strategy and precision activation excellence through the lens of healthcare strategy, regulations, and industry dynamics.

Rosti said he is excited about the impact Klick can have in healthcare media, especially as the industry is likely to be impacted by major disruptions in the media landscape between cookie deprecation, privacy regulations, transparency, and inventory quality.

“The way in which we plan, activate, and measure media is going to change dramatically,” he explained, adding that Klick is well positioned to address these challenges head on. “Klick has always been a leader in the health landscape with its people-centric focus, hacker roots, and legacy in healthcare marketing. That’s what drew me here. My passion in healthcare media has always been focused on delivering client value with an eye on what’s next and I’m excited about how Klick is ready to take the future on at the intersection of data, technology, media, and healthcare.”