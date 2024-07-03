Healthcare media trailblazer Ray Rosti named President, Klick Media
TORONTO – July 3, 2024 – Klick Health today announced that healthcare media veteran Ray Rosti has been named President, Klick Media. The agency’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Rice said that Rosti’s proven innovative approach and deep understanding of digital strategies made him the perfect candidate for the new role as Klick continues to expand and enhance its media capabilities.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ray as President of Klick Media,” Rice said. “His extensive experience and leadership in digital and healthcare marketing make him an exceptional addition to our team. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating significant value for our clients. And we are confident that under his leadership, Klick Media will reach even greater heights in delivering exceptional results.”
Rosti joins Klick with over 25 years of experience in digital marketing and healthcare, the majority of which were spent at Publicis. Most recently, he served as the agency’s Chief Digital Officer, where he led a team of over 250 data strategy, digital activation, and omnichannel enablement professionals. Previously, he played a pivotal role in launching its media group, developing capabilities and expertise across SEO, SEM, programmatic, and social media – focusing on advancing channel strategy and precision activation excellence through the lens of healthcare strategy, regulations, and industry dynamics.
Rosti said he is excited about the impact Klick can have in healthcare media, especially as the industry is likely to be impacted by major disruptions in the media landscape between cookie deprecation, privacy regulations, transparency, and inventory quality.
“The way in which we plan, activate, and measure media is going to change dramatically,” he explained, adding that Klick is well positioned to address these challenges head on. “Klick has always been a leader in the health landscape with its people-centric focus, hacker roots, and legacy in healthcare marketing. That’s what drew me here. My passion in healthcare media has always been focused on delivering client value with an eye on what’s next and I’m excited about how Klick is ready to take the future on at the intersection of data, technology, media, and healthcare.”
Today’s news follows record-breaking results for Klick on the global awards stage. Most recently, at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, it was named the World’s #3 Independent Agency of the Year, #2 Healthcare Agency and #2 Healthcare Network of the Year for the second year running, and won eight Lions, including the Innovation Grand Prix. In mid-June, Klick won 44 trophies and was crowned Clio Health’s Independent Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.
About Klick Health
Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.
In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows, including Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards’ Global and North American Independent Health Agency of the Year; and Cannes Lions’ #2 Healthcare Agency, #2 Healthcare Network, and #10 Independent Agency of the Year. Klick is also consistently ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.
Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs.
