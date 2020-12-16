HEALTHCARE TECH EXECUTIVE PATRICK FLAVIN JOINS CLOSERLOOK WITH PLANS TO ACCELERATE AGENCY’S GROWTH PHASE

Chicago, Ill., December 16, 2020 — Life sciences and healthcare tech executive Patrick Flavin has joined the business development team at digital-marketing agency closerlook, inc. with plans to help accelerate agency growth. Flavin comes to closerlook with more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences and health tech space at a time when pharmaceutical companies are expanding their digital presence to help market their brands.

“Our industry is in a pivotal time,” noted Pete Clancy, vice president of marketing strategy. “Two events are transforming pharma marketing. The first is the shift from blockbuster drugs to specialty or rare disease products, which can’t be promoted en masse. The second is the sudden impact COVID-19 has had on pharmaceutical sales and marketing. While the agency is already experiencing significant growth, Patrick becomes an accelerant to achieving our goals next year and beyond.”

Prior to closerlook, Flavin was president of ARCHES, a technology company that allows healthcare organizations to expand their cancer support services and strengthen their relationships with patients. He also worked as a business development executive for Outcome Health in the point-of-care space and is a co-founder of MATTER , a healthcare startup incubator and innovation accelerator.

Flavin will work alongside closerlook’s business development team and introduce the agency to his large relationship network.

“closerlook is one of the few digital agencies that offers a truly innovative, digital solution for healthcare brands,” said Flavin. “What drew me to closerlook is its depth of knowledge in data and analytics. They’re applying what they know to evaluate and personalize campaigns and building content based on personality attributes to improve brand performance. Few companies are able to produce a turnkey solution to brand marketing that this agency has been able to deliver. This is powerful.”

Flavin received his bachelor’s degree from Providence College in Rhode Island and his juris doctorate degree from DePaul University in Illinois.

ABOUT CLOSERLOOK, INC.

closerlook is an award-winning, digital-native marketing agency focused on what matters most – the combination of better patient outcomes and greater business impact. closerlook has built a reputation for applying AI-driven insights to its omnichannel strategies, creative campaigns, digital marketing programs and advanced analytical solutions. Established in 1987, the agency is headquartered in Chicago and can be reached by calling 312-640-3700 or by visiting the website, closerlook.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Marita Gomez

630-936-9105