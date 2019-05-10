HERNDON, Va., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ —

WHAT:

Frictionless patient access is critical for closing care gaps, reducing costs and improving the patient experience. For many health systems and physician groups, however, access is limited to traditional channels. These access challenges translate into issues that impact patients, providers and healthcare organizations.

DocASAP, the industry’s most advanced patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans and physician groups, along with Prevea Health, an integrated multi-specialty group, will present a webinar titled “How Prevea Health is Modernizing Patient Access.” Prevea Health will share how they created an access optimization strategy that modernized and broadened patient access through online scheduling, driving measurable results for same-week visits, reducing no shows, creating call center efficiencies and attracting new patients.

The free, 60-minute webinar will address:

How to identify the key patient access channels for ‘modernized access’

Meaningful access, scheduling and engagement metrics to focus on

How to design access initiatives with provider needs in mind

How payer-provider collaboration can enhance patient access

WHEN & WHERE:

Webinar: “How Prevea Health is Modernizing Patient Access”

Thursday, May 16, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

More information and to register: https://smithbucklin.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ TLnFGHW6QKGUbxEURQ4dUg

WHO:

Jordan Pisarcik, Vice President, Account Management at DocASAP

Amber Allen, Service Line Director, Population Health & Quality Initiatives at Prevea Health

About DocASAP:

DocASAP provides the leading patient access and engagement platform for health systems, payors and physician groups. Backed and promoted in the market by Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, DocASAP builds unique payor-provider connections with an eye towards simplified access, increased care compliance and improved population risk management. DocASAP’s intelligent patient-provider matching enables patients to connect with optimal care providers to enhance access, improve outcomes and reduce costs. For more information, visit http://docasap.com or follow on Twitter @DocASAP.

