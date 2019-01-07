Today, Healthline Media Inc. was recognized by Ad Age as #5 on its “Top 25 Best Places to Work for 2019” list among companies with over 200 employees. The magazine’s highly anticipated annual list bases its rankings on criteria including benefits, culture, environment, perks, employee advancement and opportunities for community involvement. Healthline is one of few media companies and few health marketing companies to be featured on the list.

This is the first year Healthline has appeared on the Ad Age list. The recognition validates the organization’s “Healthline Human Framework” that guides the culture, mindset, behaviors and skills that Healthline seeks to foster throughout the organization. As David Kopp, Healthline’s CEO, states, “The foundation of our company is a collaborative, creative environment where you can make a difference in the lives of others, and we are proud to be acknowledged by the industry for maintaining our commitment to providing a unique employee experience through years of rapid growth.”

In addition to the Ad Age recognition, in 2018 Healthline was also certified by Great Place to Work, named a winner of one of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and was a recipient of the 2018 Healthy Mothers Workplace Awards.

To learn more about Ad Age’s “Top 25 Best Places to Work in 2019” and see how Healthline stacks up, please review the press release here.