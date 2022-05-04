Heart to Heart International and Intouch Group Partner to Place Much-Needed Labs in Safety-Net Clinics

Vulnerable Populations in Kansas City and Chicago will Benefit from Adopt-A-Lab Program



LENEXA, KS – May 4, 2022 – Heart to Heart International (HHI), a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health, today announced a partnership with Intouch Group, an EVERSANA Company, to support improvements to community health clinics in both Kansas City and Chicago.

Intouch Group will provide a one-time financial contribution to HHI, which will install on-site, point-of-care laboratories at the Medina Clinic, located in Grandview, Missouri, and the CommunityHealth at Onward House clinic in Chicago, Illinois. Both facilities provide low-cost or free healthcare regardless of patients’ ability to pay.

The two lab installments are part of the Heart to Heart International’s Adopt-a-Lab program, which helps ensure community clinics have modern testing and diagnostic equipment, training, and protocols to treat patients with chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.

“We’re grateful for this partnership with Intouch Group to support the healthcare needs of these communities,” said Kim Carroll, Chief Executive Officer, Heart to Heart International. “Through Intouch’s sponsorship of the Adopt-a-Lab program, these clinics will now be able to run tests and receive lab results during the same patient visit. This enables prompt, accurate diagnosis and treatment, which is vital for patients seeking health services at free clinics.”

“Ensuring equitable access to healthcare is essential in our communities,” said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group, an EVERSANA Company and EVERSANA’s Chief Innovation Officer. “When Heart to Heart International brought this opportunity to us, we were all in. These clinics will now be able to make an even bigger impact on the lives of under-served and vulnerable patients seeking care.”

The goal of HHI’s Adopt-a-Lab program is to install point-of-care laboratory capabilities in free and charitable clinics throughout the United States. Organizations that are interested in participating in the program in their communities should contact HHI.

About Heart to Heart International

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.4 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. HHI broadens access to healthcare by working with U.S. safety-net clinics and providing training, laboratory equipment, supplies and volunteers. The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity, a BBB Accredited charity and is on the “Philanthropy 400.” To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company, is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through ten affiliates in eight offices. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,500 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch is now part of EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry. Contact Intouch Group at [email protected] or visit them on the web at intouchg.com.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

