Heartbeat Details Its Commitment to Diversity

As the United States continues to grapple with race issues in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the leaders of Heartbeat have issued their own call for more diversity and inclusion within the healthcare advertising industry, and Heartbeat in particular.

The agency recently issued a letter, “Heartbeat’s Commitment to Diversity,” that elaborates on the agency’s views and actions.

“We must must more deliberately identify the continuing oppression and violence experienced today by Black people, indigenous people, and other people of color (BIPOC),” executives say. “The workplace is a realm where lasting harm has been done – and continues to be done – to communities of color, and we have an urgent responsibility to rectify this harm through purposeful, timely, ethical, and radical change within our walls and within our industry.

“Thus, we commit to you – Heartbeaters present and past, our clients, our peers, and our industry – that we will use this moment as an opportunity to step up, be more transparent, listen, act, and when appropriate, lead, We commit to working harder and more effectively toward our goal of dismantling the structures of racism that show up or exist at Heartbeat.”

The letter lays out the agency’s five-step plan to increase diversity in hiring, promotions, and leadership, to better reflect Heartbeat’s New York City location. The steps are to get everyone involved; develop racially diverse talent; focus on racially diverse recruitment; elevate efforts externally; and extend outreach.

“These steps are just the beginning,” executives say. “We stand with all Black Heartbeaters and Heartbeaters of color. We hear you, we see you, and we invite your feedback.”