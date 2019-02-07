HiberCell, based in New York City, launched with a $60.75 million Series A funding. The funding was led by ARCH Venture Partners. Additional investors included Hillhouse Capital, 6 Dimensions Capital, Celgene Corporation, the NYC Life Sciences Fund and other undisclosed investors.

HiberCell focuses on tumor dormancy detection and treatments. Recurrence of cancer, which is the cause of many cancer deaths, is driven by dormant disseminated tumor cells (DTCs) that remain undetected in the body for long periods of time. HiberCell is working to develop first-in-class drugs that target DTCs that originate from solid and liquid tumors.