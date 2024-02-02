Hikma pays $150 million in opioid settlement

Yesterday the DOJ announced a $150 million multistate settlement in principle that was secured with opioid manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Hikma) for its role in fueling the opioid crisis.

The settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of New York, California, Delaware, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia in coordination with an executive committee consisting of the attorneys general of Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, and Oregon.

The settlement will provide $115 million in cash and $35 million in opioid addiction treatment medication to resolve claims brought by states and local communities against Hikma. States that do not accept the medication will receive cash in lieu of product.

“Hikma was part of an industry that flooded the country with dangerous opioids, profiting off the products that have caused our current national public health crisis,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a press release. “While this settlement won’t fully repair the devastation opioids have caused, the funds we secured will help combat the crisis of addictions and overdoses, and help people across the country get the treatment they need.”

In a press release from Hikima, the company stated, “This settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability and Hikma will continue to defend against any litigation that this settlement does not resolve.”