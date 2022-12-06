Hill Holliday Health welcomes Stephanie Berman as chief creative officer

New York, December 6, 2022– Hill Holliday Health, an IPG Health company, today announced that Stephanie Berman has joined the agency as chief creative officer. Partnering with Linda Bennett, Berman will oversee the creative across all clients, building on the agency’s creative reputation and advancing its mission of creating inspiring ideas that emotionally move people to take action.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie join Hill Holliday Health and lead our creative team to further accelerate our extraordinary momentum and impact,” said Linda Bennett, managing director of Hill Holliday Health. “Her humble, hungry and deeply human leadership style embodies our agency values and will fuel our creation of life changing ideas to even greater heights.”

Berman joins from IPG Health sister agency, McCann Health New York, where she served as chief creative officer since October 2021. During her tenure at the agency, Berman led the creation of award-winning work for a vast portfolio of pharmaceutical and health and wellness brands, earning an impressive record of creative award wins, accolades and growth for the agency and its clients.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Hill Holliday Health during this exciting time in creativity and healthcare communications,” said Berman. “I look forward to partnering with Linda and Hill Holliday Health’s amazingly talented creative teams to continue delivering work that connects with people in powerful and unexpected ways.”

Berman’s appointment comes on the heels of Hill Holliday’s Health’s alignment under the award-winning IPG Health network last month. The recent alignment brings together Hill Holliday Health’s award-winning creative prowess and esteemed client roster with the specialized capabilities, extensive global footprint, and resources of IPG Health’s vast network to deliver even greater value and choice for clients and talent.

Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health commented: “We launched IPG Health with the promise of enhanced value for our clients and their brands, and greater opportunity for our people. The alignment of Hill Holliday Health is a continuation of that promise and ongoing validation of all that we’ve achieved to date.”

Hill Holliday Health will continue to operate as a distinct agency brand within IPG Health and will continue to partner with IPG’s creative networks, including Hill Holliday as well as the broader portfolio of media and marketing services providers, using IPG’s collaborative open architecture model.

About Hill Holliday Health, An IPG Health Company

Part of the award-winning IPG Health network, Hill Holliday Health is a full-service health communications agency that boldly pushes category boundaries to create ideas that change, and save, lives. We work with leading health, wellness, pharma and life sciences companies across a number of audiences and channels, from HCP to DTC, digital engagement, helping people fight their daily battle for better health. Learn more here.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including “Network of the Year” at the 2022 London International Awards, 2022 MM+M Awards, 2022 Manny Awards, 2022 Clio Health Awards, and the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

Source: IPG Health