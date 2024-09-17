Hill Holliday launches Hill Holliday Quest, new healthcare practice

SEPTEMBER 17, 2024, BOSTON – Hill Holliday, the award-winning integrated strategy, creative and media agency, announced today that it has launched Hill Holliday Quest, a new practice custom-built to address the unique challenges of the healthcare industry. The agency has hired Christy Lopé, who has over 20 years of client-side experience in healthcare marketing, as Managing Director to run the new division.

“Health is not a straight line; it’s a goal that changes and shifts. Marketers must meet the consumer where they are on a daily basis,” said Chris Wallrapp, CEO, Hill Holliday. “Christy brings invaluable brand-side expertise to Hill Holliday Quest, enabling us to better anticipate client needs, navigate industry complexities, and deliver tailored solutions to drive results. Under her leadership, Hill Holliday Quest is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact on healthcare brands and the people they serve.”

Rooted in Hill Holliday’s health legacy, Hill Holliday Quest fuses behavioral science, strategic insight, creative, social and media to design human-centric solutions that resonate and drive behavior change. Whether it’s a large-scale campaign or targeted initiative, Hill Holliday Quest’s agile and consultative approach ensures brands stay ahead of the curve and deliver results that matter.

“Having spent over 20 years on the client side, I know firsthand what it takes to make a great agency partnership. By combining that insight with Hill Holliday’s expertise, we’re able to address the challenges healthcare marketers face in a fresh way and provide our clients with solutions that make a difference,” said Lopé. “We’re not just another agency; we’re growth architects who understand that health is a dynamic journey, and we’re here to add value at every stage along the way. The name ‘Quest’ embodies our dedication to elevating everyday health and wellbeing, reflecting our mission to turn transactional interactions into meaningful relationships – helping people live healthier and happier lives.”

Driven by a passion for pushing boundaries and shaking things up, Lopé offers clients a blend of strategic vision, innovative thinking, and creative flair. She has a proven track record of successfully repositioning, launching, and growing a diverse portfolio of iconic brands for Pfizer, Wyeth Consumer Healthcare, Campbell Soup Company, and Kraft Foods. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Cannes Lion, solidifying her reputation as a forward-thinking industry leader.

About Hill Holliday

Hill Holliday is proud to be one of the top creative marketing agencies in the country, with over 200 cross disciplinary talents across the network. Since 1968, Hill Holliday has been on a mission to create transformative work that doesn’t just turn heads and stop thumbs, but consistently drives growth. Blending communications planning, media, and technology with superior creative, the agency approaches problems holistically to create work that punches above its media weight. For more about Hill Holliday’s people, work, and culture, visit http://www.hhcc.com.

Source: Hill Holiday