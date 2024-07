The vaccine, named HIL-214, showed an efficacy of only 5%, failing to meet the main goal in the study conducted on more than 2,800 infants. It also did not show any clinical benefits across secondary goals of the study.

While HIL-214 was being tested in infants, children and adults, HilleVax said it will discontinue the vaccine’s development for infants.

The company added it will explore whether it can continue the development of HIL-214 and its other candidate, HIL-216, in adults.