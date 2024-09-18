Hims & Hers offers compounded Wegovy for $99 a month to select professions

The news comes after U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said multiple generic drugmakers confirmed they could sell custom-made versions of Novo’s drug for less than $100 a month using the semaglutide.

Soaring demand for weight-loss drugs in the GLP-1 class, which have been shown to help patients lose as much as 20% of their weight on average, has led to shortages of the drugs that have allowed compounders to produce them under U.S. regulations.

Around 70% of U.S. adults are either overweight or obese, According to the World Health Organization (WHO).

CONTEXT

Ozempic and Wegovy carry high list prices of $935.77 and $1,349.02 respectively for a month’s supply, according to the company’s website. Most U.S. patients are covered by health insurance and would likely pay less for the drugs.