Hims & Hers offers compounded Wegovy for $99 a month to select professions

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) – U.S. telehealth company Hims & Hers Health (HIMS.N) on Wednesday said it will sell compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to patients in certain professions for $99 a month.
 
The company said the pricing would be available to eligible U.S. military members, teachers, nurses and first responders, including police and firefighters, as well as veterans. For patients on a 12-month plan, Hims offers a semaglutide injection for $199 a month, according to its website.
 
The news comes after U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said multiple generic drugmakers confirmed they could sell custom-made versions of Novo’s drug for less than $100 a month using the semaglutide.
 
Soaring demand for weight-loss drugs in the GLP-1 class, which have been shown to help patients lose as much as 20% of their weight on average, has led to shortages of the drugs that have allowed compounders to produce them under U.S. regulations.
 
Around 70% of U.S. adults are either overweight or obese, According to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ozempic and Wegovy carry high list prices of $935.77 and $1,349.02 respectively for a month’s supply, according to the company’s website. Most U.S. patients are covered by health insurance and would likely pay less for the drugs.
 
