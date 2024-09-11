Honeycomb Health wins Google Grant

NEW YORK, August 22 – Honeycomb Health, a project created out of GTO Greater Good, Greater Than One’s nonprofit subsidiary, has been awarded a grant from Google to run paid search ads promoting Honeycomb Health’s store, which sells products for various non-profit organizations. To win the grant, Honeycomb Health utilized the services of Reach Media Studio, which will be providing the ongoing marketing services for the Google funded project as well.

Honeycomb Health is designed to help people living with various ailments to secure funds while providing additional support, including raising funds for much needed research.

“The long-term vision of Honeycomb Health, which is to help people around the world who suffer from various ailments, and those advocacy groups who serve them, will be aided by this grant,” said Christa Toole, CEO of Reach Media Studio and a former founding partner of Greater Than One. “We are going to use the funds from the grant to drive sales of various non-profits by hosting stores for them. Not only will we do this at no cost, but we will have the capability to create products for them as well.”

The founder of Honeycomb Health is Elizabeth Apelles, CEO of Greater Than One, a global healthcare marketing and communications agency who via their nonprofit, GTO Greater Good, a 501c3, started Honeycomb Health. HH was started because Apelles and others had several friends and relatives afflicted with rare diseases and saw how difficult it was for them to manage and share their information. In addition, Greater Than One has several clients who help rare disease survivors, and they wanted to give back. Honeycomb Health leveraging innovative technologies and inspired market solutions, unites patients, family members, and health providers in the management of various ailments. Honeycomb Health also offers free online storefronts to advocacy groups to fund new research.

ABOUT HONEYCOMB HEALTH

Honeycomb Health is part of GTOGreaterGood.org, a 501c3, powered by Greater Than One, Inc. It was created to help people living with various ailments to securely digitalize, organize, and manage their health records. They can be followed on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. You can find their Go Fund Me page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/8v6df-help-us-empower-rare-disease-patients.. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

ABOUT REACH MEDIA STUDIO

Reach Media Studio LLC is a wholly women owned marketing agency providing digital advertising solutions and marketing analytics. The company’s mission is to empower business and brands, providing tailored solutions that enhance online visibility and drive growth. Reach Media Studio also provides specialized services to its clients, including Web Analytics Auditing, Analytics Set-Up and Dashboard Development.

