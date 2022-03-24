Hong Kong reports 13,074 new daily coronavirus infections

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) – Hong Kong reported 13,074 new coronavirus infections and 201 deaths on Thursday, slightly higher than 12,240 infections the previous day, as authorities prepare to ease some of the city’s stringent social distancing measures that have turned it into one of the world’s most isolated places.

