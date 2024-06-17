Hot Iron Health announces the appointment of Matt Warner

KANSAS CITY, MO—June 17, 2024—Hot Iron Health, a Spectrum Science company, today announces the appointment of Matt Warner, an industry veteran with 20+ years of experience in helping clients achieve commercial market success. Hot Iron Health is a strategic healthcare consulting firm known for breaking down complex client challenges into actionable and attainable solutions. The firm offers comprehensive strategic healthcare expertise for brand-building optimization and communication to pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and animal health industries.

“Matt joined our team ready to deliver value to our clients on day one. He has successfully helped clients strategically navigate the challenges brands face in today’s healthcare landscape,” says Tim Arendt, Managing Director of Consulting. Hot Iron Health delivers smart strategy that ensures clients maximize success throughout all stages of a brand’s life cycle.

With 20+ years of healthcare industry experience, Warner is a results-driven leader with proven experience strategically developing and commercializing products from early identification of the target product profile through clinical development, launch, and patent expiration. He brings extensive experience in multiple therapeutic areas in orphan and major disease markets.

Warner has worked at large and small pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies throughout his career in the capacity of commercial analytics and planning, strategy and operations, strategic and global marketing, and product management. In these roles, he developed US and global commercial strategies, including assessments for partnering opportunities, launch planning and life cycle management, and market research and brand management.

Warner has executed market research for qualitative payer and physician interviews and product acquisitions, established global advisory boards, cultivated key opinion leaders, led commercial identification and assessment potential of new indications, and managed forecasting and analytics, including brand and market access analytics.

“I am thrilled to join Hot Iron Health. This consulting firm is unique in so many ways—delivering a fully baked seamless process, a client-first mindset, a global network of vetted talent, and the personalized connections that put the fun back into work,” says Matt Warner. He holds an MBA in marketing from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Arizona State University.

About HIH

Hot Iron Health, a Spectrum Science company, is a boutique healthcare strategy firm specializing in delivering world-class thinking, brand building, and optimization. The firm’s client-focused approach delivers customized strategies that drive brand performance and accelerate brand success for pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and animal health clients. Visit HotIronHealth.com.

Source: Hot Iron Heealth