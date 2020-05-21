HotSpot Therapeutics Eyes Clinic Following $65 Million Series B

Boston’s HotSpot Therapeutics Eyes The Clinic Following $65 Million Series B

Two years after Boston-based HotSpot Therapeutics launched, the company has secured $65 million in Series B funding. to advance the development of its allosteric therapies that target “regulatory hotspots” in the body into the clinic.

This morning, the company announced the financing that will be used to bolster is research and development of first-in-class allosteric therapies. HotSpot uses its SpotFinder platform to identify critical regions in proteins, the “regulatory hotspots” and then begins to design its first-in-class allosteric medicines to target them. Those regulatory hotspots, according to the company, are unique pockets on a protein, located remotely from the active site, that are both essential for protein function and entirely unique to each target. Using 3D structure insights from the uncovered pockets, the company designed in-house DNA-encoded libraries that include millions of “exquisitely tailored molecules.” They are then screened by using custom protein constructs, phenotypic screens and biophysics assays to demonstrate the differentiated properties of hotspot-targeted molecules.

The $65 million in financing will support the advancement of HotSpot’s lead programs into the clinic that target PKC-theta, which plays an important role in multiple autoimmune diseases, and S6 kinase, a metabolic enzyme involved in regulating hepatic insulin sensitivity and mitochondrial function. The company said it has made great strides in advancing the lead programs targeting S6K and PKC-theta, which are two genetically-validated targets that have been difficult to drug with active site inhibitors. These are seen as important targets by the company as they play roles in various diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as metabolic, and mitochondrial diseases.

In addition to its lead programs, the financing will accelerate the discovery-stage pipeline targeting genetically validated transcription factors and E3 ligases, including CBL-B, the company said.