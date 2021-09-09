‘House Rules’ starring Annie Murphy for Phexxi from McCann Health New Jersey
McCann Health New Jersey is launching a new campaign for the revolutionary hormone-free birth control product, Phexxi. Starring Emmy® Award winning actress Annie Murphy, agency representatives say the cheeky and flirty campaign “House Rules” was led by an all-female creative, strategy and account team.
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) on Sept. 9 announced the company’s partnership with Annie Murphy to launch the national “House Rules” campaign to generate awareness of Phexxi while also highlighting the contraceptive journey of millions of women, like Annie, who are tired of dealing with the side effects of hormones in their birth control.
Annie Murphy stars in a 60-second TV commercial where she talks about her personal birth control journey and all the reasons why Phexxi is the right contraceptive for her. She also empowers women to choose what they want and that they should live by their “rules,” especially when it comes to choosing a birth control method.
Phexxi is the first and only FDA-approved hormone-free, use-it-only-when-you-need-it prescription vaginal gel that puts women in control of their bodies, their sex life, and their birth control needs.
View the entire press release announcement via PR Newswire
About Phexxi
Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex. For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provide and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.
CREDITS
McCann Health NJ
Bruno Abner: Chief Creative Officer
Jillian Watkins: VP Associate Creative Director
Melinda Milovic: VP Associate Creative Director
Trish Salge: Art Supervisor
Tressie LaFay: Copy Supervisor
Gillian Walker: EVP Managing Director
Marcie Judges: VP Account Group Supervisor
Courtney Wolfson: Account Supervisor
Deb Sobelman: SVP Strategy Director
Alexandra Davis: VP Strategy and Engagement Director
Maureen Phillips: Executive Producer
Rebecca Binder: Head of Production
Evofem
Saundra Pelletier: Chief Executive Officer
Tim Glennon: Vice President of Marketing
Caitlin Schneider: Head of Consumer Marketing
Erin Turner: Brand Manager
Natasha Azevedo: Brand Manager
Real Chemistry
Hollie Noble: Senior Group Director
Melanie Weiss: Senior Account Director
Keith LaFerriere: Creative Director
Martin Mannion: Practice Lead, Strategy
Starpower
Chelsea Gargiulo: Executive Director
Samantha Jones: Account Executive
Smuggler
Filip Engstrom: Director
Patrick Milling-Smith: Co-Founder
Brian Carmody: Co-Founder
Sue Yeon Ahn: Executive Producer
Andrew Colón: Chief Operating Officer
Alex Hughes: Head of Production
Francesca Lentini: Producer
BigSky Edit
Chris Franklin: Editor
Sarah Van Tassel: Editorial Producer
Ali Corsie: Producer
Ryan Sears Effects Supervisor
Nice Shoes
Chris Ryan: Colorist
Sound Lounge
Tom Jucarone: Audio Engineer
