‘House Rules’ starring Annie Murphy for Phexxi from McCann Health New Jersey

McCann Health New Jersey is launching a new campaign for the revolutionary hormone-free birth control product, Phexxi. Starring Emmy® Award winning actress Annie Murphy, agency representatives say the cheeky and flirty campaign “House Rules” was led by an all-female creative, strategy and account team.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) on Sept. 9 announced the company’s partnership with Annie Murphy to launch the national “House Rules” campaign to generate awareness of Phexxi while also highlighting the contraceptive journey of millions of women, like Annie, who are tired of dealing with the side effects of hormones in their birth control.

Annie Murphy stars in a 60-second TV commercial where she talks about her personal birth control journey and all the reasons why Phexxi is the right contraceptive for her. She also empowers women to choose what they want and that they should live by their “rules,” especially when it comes to choosing a birth control method.

Phexxi is the first and only FDA-approved hormone-free, use-it-only-when-you-need-it prescription vaginal gel that puts women in control of their bodies, their sex life, and their birth control needs.

About Phexxi

Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex. For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provide and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.

