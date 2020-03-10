How Biogen and Other Biopharma Companies Are Responding to COVID-19

It was reported earlier that 15 employees of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen who attended a management meeting in Boston have now tested positive for the virus. The numbers are rapidly increasing, however. The company, which does not focus on infectious diseases, vaccines or antiviral therapies, but rather on neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, spinal muscular atrophy and multiple sclerosis, is nonetheless an indicator of the perils companies that are working on responses to the coronavirus outbreak are facing—and the ways in which the virus can spread after a public gathering.

In the case of Biogen, 175 employees attended the management meeting. Numerous organizations are cancelling or postponing activities that involve large groups of people. BIO, the International Convention being held in San Diego from June 8-11, announced plans to hold the convention, but announced it was “closely monitoring new developments around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and adhering to the guidelines and directives from government and health officials. We expect the COVID-19 situation to develop through several phases in the weeks between now and BIO’s Convention, optimistic that our biotechnology industry event can be part of improving human health.”

However, The Scientist announced a number of scientific conferences that have been postponed, although that is likely in flux as well. The American Association for Cancer Research meeting being held in Denver from March 12-15 has been postponed. The American Chemical Society (ACS) meeting being held in Philadelphia from March 22-26 is proceeding as planned, but the planners are developing a COVID-19 Action Plan. The American College of Cardiology meeting scheduled for Chicago from March 28-30 has been canceled. Generally, the further out the conference, the more likely they are—at this time—to still be planned, although that could change depending on what happens with the epidemic and the conference location.

“There’s a lot of handshaking, there’s a lot of being in close quarters, and that puts you at risk,” Manish Trivedi, director of the division of infectious diseases at AtlantiCare in New Jersey, told The Wall Street Journal. “You eat something. You rub your eyes. You touch your face.”