How Startups Are Taking Over the Lead in Healthtech Development

By Adrien Châtillon – CEO & Founder of Actipulse Neuroscience

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has irreversibly changed the healthcare industry, disrupting its previous steady development. Health and safety protocols have rapidly evolved, adapting to new challenges and market demands.

To meet pandemic-based shortages, companies needed easily deployable and agile solutions. And who is best equipped to roll out innovations at such a high speed?

Startups – it’s them who drive the change. In today’s overcompetitive environment, they employ diversity and nurture an open-minded atmosphere. At rocket speed, they incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation perks, delivering solutions such as at-home genetic testing to our homes. One example could be Nucleu Genomics, which sets its sails to collect a vast database of people’s genomes to calculate the risk of developing diseases for each of them.

The industry needed startups, and numbers reflect it. In 2021, $45 billion and $34 billion funding for healthtech and biotech companies have surpassed any previous milestones.

As small as they are, startups play a vital role in every part of the market – let’s explore their radical potential in the healthtech industry.

Unicorns’ flexibility exceeding Whales’ stability

In 2021 alone, the industry noted a record number of startups originated. According to Dealroom’s summary, 61 new healthtech and 23 new biotech unicorns were born. And yet, the market is still far from being saturated.

How is it possible that the healthtech industry needs so many startups when a single “whale” such as Johnson&Johnson operates the same amount of resources as all the industry’s unicorn fundings summed up? Well, it’s not about the money; it’s about a different environment.

First of all, startups are free from multilayered corporate bureaucracy; they’re cutting red tape and forming a pro-innovation regulatory and fiscal policy. In fact, large corporations frequently acquire startups, benefiting from their size and distribution networks to improve innovation and increase sales.

Moreover, startups’ business moves can be bolder and more courageous. In a highly competitive environment, they need to innovate and answer old problems in new, creative ways, to differentiate themselves and get noticed.

Not many big companies have the agility of the startups, which results in easier management. That and the relatively small, condensed teams allow them to think outside of the box. In an organization with rigid processes and much input from across departments, innovation may face too many obstacles to reach execution.

On top of that, research shows that limited resources encourage creative thinking, which is even more boosted by a widely cultivated, creative-friendly working environment within those dynamic companies.

What’s more, startups allow for rapid adjustment to economic downturns in the short term. When a large corporation is affected by a recession, it takes longer to adjust due to obligations and the regulatory environment. And although startups receive financial help from the government in their first steps, it’s only a drop in the ocean, compared to costs of clinical trials, which in the end won’t be funded externally.

Interdisciplinary Approach and Personal Attachment for Thriving Workplace

Even though startups are born with a single idea, running a business is never a one-person job. Achieving success wouldn’t be possible without combining talents from many industries. And frankly, startups survive because the founder recognizes the value of relationships and advice.

Nowadays, healthcare is merging with information technology and healthtech advancements depend on experts from many varying disciplines. In exchange, these specialists often tend to prefer startups as a workplace, being attracted by growth-oriented and creative-friendly environments.

Small businesses are nurturing creativity and diversity of thought to get ahead of the competition and drive the market forward. It’s in their best interest to:

Not only to attract but more importantly to keep the prominent employees.

Improve processes regularly to meet all necessary regulatory requirements.

Pay attention to consumer feedback, make improvements accordingly, and adapt to innovations quickly.

Invest extensively in research and development, as often it’s the people’s lives that are on the line.

Have a cutting-edge service network based on R&D focused not on existing technology but disruptive science and novel possibilities.

Startups owners care deeply about their products and services development on a personal level, aiming to reach the “bigger cause,” as the change of people’s lives directly drives them.

For example, after losing one of the most significant person in her life to cancer, Andrea Wilson Woods, CEO and Co-Founder of Cancer U set out to empower and educate people about the disease. The platform also permits clinicians to contact patients in their homes, avoiding unnecessary visits in the hospital and relieving treatment centers that are already inundated with paperwork.

High Competition as a Motor of Innovation

Due to the high-paced, competitive environment, healthcare startups don’t have any other choice than to constantly validate their business and processes. And that transfers directly into increasing development pace within the industry.

An interesting way of competitive comparison is benchmarking. It allows companies to measure themselves against other similar companies on the market and even create alliances with like-minded businesses, encouraging mutual learning. After getting to know so much from so many sources there’s no other option than to have a fresh eye on all novelties appearing on the neuroscience research stage.

Moreover, startups are narrowing down the niche by focusing on smaller industry segments. They keep their objectives defined explicitly with a goal-oriented approach, fixed resources, and limited task forces to avoid unnecessary costs.

And last but not least – what won’t kill you makes you stronger. Up to some point, a more competitive market correlates with higher motivation to achieve business goals faster, aiming for top-notch quality services and products.

But the more companies aim to solve the same problem, the lower startup’s survival rate is. They get outcompeted due to market saturation. So it’s essential for businesses themselves and the healthtech industry as a whole to keep the diversity within its ranks.

Due to startups’ unique structure and characteristics, they often need to climb the highlands of brainstorming to provoke a disruptive impact within the industry that will keep them ahead of the curve. And that is how they drive the changes towards more disruptive science in the healthtech industry.